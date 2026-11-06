‘Incredible consistency’: Verhaeghe off to hot start for Panthers

Forward has seven points in last five games

swaggy 16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE - Carter Verhaeghe is on a roll. 

Notching a goal and an assist for the Florida Panthers in their 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, the skilled sniper extended his point streak to five games. 

During that span, he’s tallied seven points (3G, 4A), 16 shots and a +3 plus/minus rating. 

Overall, that hot stretch has pushed his season total to 15 points (9G, 6A) in 16 games. 

“I think just consistency,” Verhaeghe said of the recent stretch of games. “We’ve been being consistent over the last couple, putting pucks in deep, sticking to our game.” 

Among the team’s leaders, his 15 points rank fifth on Florida. 

Tied with Sam Reinhart for first on the team in goals, Verhaeghe also ranks first in game winning goals with two, which of course is nothing new for the man they call “Mr. Clutch.” 

The swag is definitely turned on.

Verhaeghe makes it 2-0 against the Blackhawks.

“He’s always kind of had that playoff game where he skates so fast, his shot is so heavy and his release is good,” Reinhart said of his linemate. “When games get tired, that’s kind of when he gets better. He breaks through that pressure.” 

Not simply letting it rip, Verhaeghe has been picking his spots. 

Making the most of his looks, No. 23 leads all Panthers with a 26.5% shooting percentage. 

That’s a goal for roughly every four shots for the mathematicians at home. 

The veteran winger, who hit his 500th career game on Oct. 25 in Chicago, is not just dominating in the offensive zone, but has shown his two-way game all season. 

“Just incredible consistency,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “I think the game he played tonight, he’s played almost all year, he’s been as consistent as he’s ever been for us. Just battling on the puck for Sandis (Vilmanis’) second goal, he’s not just a shooter by any means.” 

Holding a +6 plus/minus rating, Verhaeghe is tied with Lars Eller and Niko Mikkola for first on the team in the category. 

Stepping up on both sides, Verhaeghe’s 18:16 time on ice average is third among Panthers forwards, trailing only Reinhart (20:03) and Matthew Tkachuk (18:43). 

At 5-on-5, the Panthers currently lead 14-7 in goals when “Swaggy” has been deployed.  

Looking to keep things rolling, Verhaeghe and the Panthers will hit the road for a three-game road trip, starting with the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. 

To watch on PanthersPlus, click HERE.

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