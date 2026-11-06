‘Incredible consistency’: Verhaeghe off to hot start for Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE - Carter Verhaeghe is on a roll.

Notching a goal and an assist for the Florida Panthers in their 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, the skilled sniper extended his point streak to five games.

During that span, he’s tallied seven points (3G, 4A), 16 shots and a +3 plus/minus rating.

Overall, that hot stretch has pushed his season total to 15 points (9G, 6A) in 16 games.

“I think just consistency,” Verhaeghe said of the recent stretch of games. “We’ve been being consistent over the last couple, putting pucks in deep, sticking to our game.”

Among the team’s leaders, his 15 points rank fifth on Florida.

Tied with Sam Reinhart for first on the team in goals, Verhaeghe also ranks first in game winning goals with two, which of course is nothing new for the man they call “Mr. Clutch.”

The swag is definitely turned on.