RECAP: Panthers 6, Wild 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. – That’s how you end a road trip.

Led by a two-goal performance from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers closed out their five-game trek with a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.

“You see it sometimes, a little light at the end of the tunnel,” head coach Paul Maurice said of his team’s strong performance at the end of the excursion out west. “You saw it in morning skate. Give some credit to our sports science guys and their recovery program. We had a lot of hop this morning. Really pleased with the way they were able to play this game.”

Improving to 20-11-2, the Panthers finished their trip with a 3-2-0 record.

In the final two games of the trip, they scored a combined 12 goals.

"I think probably the excitement to go home,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said of finishing the trip strong. “It's important. We realize the importance of every game. When you're one from going home, you realize you have to have a strong effort so you can enjoy going home."

Hitting the ice with a collective head full of steam, the Panthers broke the ice when Ekblad picked a corner a beat Marc-Andre Fleury to make it 1-0 at 3:48 of the first period.