RECAP: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 2

TORONTO – The Florida Panthers are heading home on a high note.

Closing out their final road trip of the season, the defending Stanley Cup champions snapped out of a four-game slide with a 6-2 beatdown of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

“That’s as good as we can play with the guys we have,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We played our butts off. Really proud of them.”

Called up from the AHL on Friday, Wilmer Skoog made his NHL debut in the win.

Skoog, the seventh player to debut for the injury-plagued Panthers this season, registered two shots on goal and three blocked shots in his first taste of NHL action.

“That was awesome,” said Skoog, who's in his third pro season. “Just being around everyone and being a part of this, winning the game, it was awesome. Really fun.”

Ushering in some groans from the home crowd just 23 seconds into the first period, Eetu Luostarinen corralled the puck after it went off the end boards and fired it off Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll and into the back of the cage to put the Panthers up 1-0.