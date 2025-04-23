RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 2

TAMPA BAY – Welcome back, No. 19.

Making a triumphant return to the lineup after missing two months with a lower-body injury, Matthew Tkachuk tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

Enduring a long and hard rehab, Tkachuk last played at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

“Just being back with the guys and being able to compete with them and around them again, it's been a long two months,” said Tkachuk after the win. “I've got a ton of people to thank for getting me to this point and it was nice to play out there for them too.”

As they always say, the first goal carries a bit of extra weight on the road.

Not taking long to break the ice, Sam Bennett put the road team on top when he swatted in a cross-ice pass from Mackie Samoskevich to make it 1-0 at 3:44.