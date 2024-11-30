RECAP: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 3

RALEIGH, NC – Goals were on sale this Black Friday.

Lighting the lamp three times during a thrilling third period, the Florida Panthers clawed their way to a 6-3 win over the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Friday.

Improving to 14-9-1, the Panthers now find themselves back atop the Atlantic Division.

Getting off to a great start in a tough building on the road, Jesper Boqvist beat Spencer Martin with a backhand from the top of the circle to put the Panthers up 1-0 just 2:26 into the first period.

"It's extremely important and a 3-1 lead on the road is nice," said Aaron Ekblad on the quick start. "They got a few, but we didn't waiver in our confidence."