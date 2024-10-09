RECAP: Panthers 6, Bruins 4

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers raised a banner and – as always – raised a little hell in a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Opening Night at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

“You like to think you know what you’re going to look like in the opening game, but you never do,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “That’s what keeps you awake the night before the first game, and then we looked right and fast. We were quick. Our gap was good. We skated very well. It was the banner, for sure, but it was actually the fans. That was wired. A great buzz.”

After the game, the Panthers also had a surprise announcement.

Carter “Mr. Clutch” Verhaeghe has inked an eight-year extension.

"We had a couple talks through this process,” President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito said. “This guy's a Florida Panther. I think he defines what we just went through. All the superlatives we use to describe ourselves as a team, Carter lives them every day."

Right from the get-go, you could tell the Panthers were ready to rock.

After holding the Bruins without a single shot on goal for the first 4:46 of the first period, the Panthers broke the ice and ignited their sellout crowd when Sam Bennett crashed the net after a shot from Evan Rodrigues and tapped the puck across the line to make it 1-0 at 6:27.