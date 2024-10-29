RECAP: Panthers 5, Sabres 2

Putting a bow on a spectacular return to the lineup, Barkov put the game away and sent the home fans to the exits when he fired a shot off the far post and in to make it 5-2 at 15:43.

With a winning streak in tow, the Panthers will now head to Finland for the Global Series.

“It’s amazing,” Barkov said of the upcoming games in his hometown of Tampere. “Those two games that we play there, I’ve been thinking about them all the time ever since they got announced. I’ve been waiting for this day to travel there and go home again. I was there once in Helsinki for two games, but this is going to be even more special because it’s in my hometown, the rink where my team plays. It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind experience.”

THEY SAID IT

“Jesper (Boqvist) plays the game we’re trying to play. He’s on the puck. He’s got good physicality, but he’s smart about it. He’s not running out of position to finish his checks. He gets his stick on the puck; he stops pucks. I think there’s something there.” – Paul Maurice

“I hate watching games when I’m not playing, but the guys played so well. Just feeling comfortable in those situations whether you’re down or you’re up, they just feel comfortable every single night and battled for each other.” – Aleksander Barkov

“Great start to the road trip, for sure. It’s something we wanted to do, and we’ve done it. We’ve just got to keep grinding here. We have two important games against Dallas this week.” – Jesper Boqvist

“It’s going to be a good atmosphere [in Finland]. I’m excited to play there, change the scenery, go to the other side of the globe and play hockey there. We’re excited.” – Sergei Bobrovsky

CATS STATS

- Sam Bennett has scored six goals in his last five games.

- Sam Reinhart recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season.

- With his 401st career win, Sergei Bobrovsky has tied Chris Osgood for the 13th most by a goaltender in NHL history.

- Three Panthers defensemen recorded multiple blocked shots.

- Carter Verhaeghe fired off a team-high seven shots on goal.

- The Panthers led 22-11 in scoring chances at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s time to take to the skies and head to Finland.

After taking a few days to enjoy the sights, the Panthers will return to the ice to battle the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Global Series at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.