RECAP: Panthers 4, Predators 2 (Rookie Showcase)

Panthers pick up their first win of the tournament with a great all-around performance

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

ESTERO, Fla. – Ludovic Waeber made 38 saves and four different prospects scored to help lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Hertz Arena.

It was the second game for both teams at the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase.

"It looked like a fun game to be a part of," said head coach Geordie Kinnear, who mans the bench for Florida's AHL affiliate. "That's what you live for, right? Competative hockey. You saw that tonight from both teams."

Putting the Predators on top shortly after puck drop, forward Kevin Wall slipped a shot past Waeber from the left side of the net to make it 1-0 at 1:23. Not long after that, Waeber quickly regained momentum for the Cats when he lunged out of his crease to make a massive save on forward Luke Evangelista.

Evening up the score for the Panthers on the power play, forward Josh Davies tipped a one-timer from defenseman Santtu Kinnunen past goaltender Grigals Gustavs to make it 1-1 at 15:20. Setting things in motion moments before the goal, forward Justin Sourdif won a key draw in the offensive zone.

"He's done a great job," Kinnear said of Davies, a sixth-round pick in 2022. "He has an impact. He has NHL speed. He's a young kid that just loves the game and loves to compete. Lucky to have him."

Making the Predators pay on the power play a second time, forward Ryan McAllister put the Panthers up 2-1 when he connected on a laser of a shot from the left circle at 14:10 of the second period. On the score, Grigals was blinded by a perfect screen from 6-foot-2 forward Skylar Brind’Amour.

Ramping up their physical play, the Panthers dropped the gloves twice in the middle frame.

"I'm a big compete guy," Kinnear said. "I love guys that are ultra-competitive." 

Giving the Panthers some breathing room just 26 seconds into the third period, forward Sandis Vilmanis garnered the biggest highlight of the game when he grabbed the puck at Florida’s blue line, skated through a pair of Nashville defenders and roofed a slick goal into the top of the cage on the power play to make it 3-1.

"I saw two guys splitting up," Vilmanis, a fifth-round pick in 2022, said when asked to recount his goal after the game. "The guy was committing on our wing guy, and I saw the opening. I just went for it."

Making things interesting, the Predators pulled back to within one goal when defenseman Tanner Molendyk cashed in on the power play to make it 3-2 at 8:50. But with 6:11 left in regulation, forward Riley Bezeau stomped out any would-be comeback with a nifty goal to make it 4-2 and lock down the eventual win.

Waeber, who inked a one-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers in June, stopped all 26 shots he faced in the second and third periods.

Playing in North America for the first time in his career, the 26-year-old veteran netminder went 8-9-1 with a .914 save percentage over 19 starts in the Swiss National League in 2022-23.

“Just being here and trying to compete for a spot in the best league in hockey, it’s a dream," said Waeber, who has appeared in 115 Swiss National League games. "I have to give my everything to get to that goal.”

THEY SAID IT

"I thought he made a lot of plays. They were obviously a forechecking team, and I thought he made a lot of plays out of the zone. Obviously he has an unreal shot." -- Kinnear on Kinnunen

"It was good to get in the mix today after a long week. We had good practice before this game and I'm happy it's over now and we got the win." -- Waeber on his first start with the Panthers

"It was a good screen out front by Brindy (Brind'Amour). [Panthers defenseman Mike] Benning drew the guy over and it gave me enough time to let it go. Good play by those two guys." -- McAllister on his goal

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will close out the Rookie Showcase with a matchup against the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Hertz Arena on Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

The game will be streamed at FloridaPanthers.com.