RECAP: Panthers 4, Predators 2 (Rookie Showcase)

Making the Predators pay on the power play a second time, forward Ryan McAllister put the Panthers up 2-1 when he connected on a laser of a shot from the left circle at 14:10 of the second period. On the score, Grigals was blinded by a perfect screen from 6-foot-2 forward Skylar Brind’Amour.

Ramping up their physical play, the Panthers dropped the gloves twice in the middle frame.

"I'm a big compete guy," Kinnear said. "I love guys that are ultra-competitive."

Giving the Panthers some breathing room just 26 seconds into the third period, forward Sandis Vilmanis garnered the biggest highlight of the game when he grabbed the puck at Florida’s blue line, skated through a pair of Nashville defenders and roofed a slick goal into the top of the cage on the power play to make it 3-1.

"I saw two guys splitting up," Vilmanis, a fifth-round pick in 2022, said when asked to recount his goal after the game. "The guy was committing on our wing guy, and I saw the opening. I just went for it."