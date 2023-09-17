RECAP: Panthers 4, Predators 2 (Rookie Showcase)

Making things interesting, the Predators pulled back to within one goal when defenseman Tanner Molendyk cashed in on the power play to make it 3-2 at 8:50. But with 6:11 left in regulation, forward Riley Bezeau stomped out any would-be comeback with a nifty goal to make it 4-2 and lock down the eventual win.
Waeber, who inked a one-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers in June, stopped all 26 shots he faced in the second and third periods.
Playing in North America for the first time in his career, the 26-year-old veteran netminder went 8-9-1 with a .914 save percentage over 19 starts in the Swiss National League in 2022-23.
“Just being here and trying to compete for a spot in the best league in hockey, it’s a dream," said Waeber, who has appeared in 115 Swiss National League games. "I have to give my everything to get to that goal.”
THEY SAID IT
"I thought he made a lot of plays. They were obviously a forechecking team, and I thought he made a lot of plays out of the zone. Obviously he has an unreal shot." -- Kinnear on Kinnunen
"It was good to get in the mix today after a long week. We had good practice before this game and I'm happy it's over now and we got the win." -- Waeber on his first start with the Panthers
"It was a good screen out front by Brindy (Brind'Amour). [Panthers defenseman Mike] Benning drew the guy over and it gave me enough time to let it go. Good play by those two guys." -- McAllister on his goal
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers will close out the Rookie Showcase with a matchup against the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Hertz Arena on Monday at 1 p.m. ET.
The game will be streamed at FloridaPanthers.com.