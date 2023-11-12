RECAP: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3

With Bobrovsky stopping all 13 shots he faced in the period, that’s all the Panthers would need.
Stellar on special teams, Florida finished 2/4 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill.
“The special teams, I don’t think we’ve had a night where it’s probably just special teams at the end,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We couldn’t finish in the 5-on-5 department, but our penalty kill was outstanding and we got two on the on the power play. Those guys need that feeling coming off the ice that they were the difference in the game, and they haven’t had that in tandem together. That was the most important thing for us.”
THEY SAID IT
“That’s just his game. He’s got this great balance of intensity and then other times just thinking his way and finding holes. He’s got such great hands around the net. I’m happy for him. He’s worked hard to get himself to that point.” – Paul Maurice on Sam Reinhart’s four-point game
“It felt great. You really do miss the game when you’re out and rehabbing for so long. It felt great to be back out there and get a win tonight. It makes you really appreciate the game when you’re out. I enjoyed playing tonight.” – Sam Bennett on returning from his lower-body injury
“I’m obviously playing with some pretty good players. The puck has got to go there eventually. I find it the easiest spot to score goals. I think it’s a combination of those two things.” – Sam Reinhart on his knack for scoring goals around the net
“We play the same way every single night and every single game. I think that’s a strength of our group. Even if we let in a goal we just keep going. Everybody’s chipping in. It’s a lot of fun to play that way.” – Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the team’s early-season success
CATS STATS
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the fifth fastest opening goal by a D-man in franchise history.
- Sam Reinhart matched a franchise record by hitting the 20-point mark in just 14 games.
- Sergei Bobrovsky extended his personal winning streak to five games.
- Aleksander Barkov went 14 for 18 (77.8%) in the faceoff circle.
- Florida has gone 6-for-6 on the penalty kill over the last two games.
- The Panthers led 27-10 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.
- Florida owned 81.82% of shot attempts when Barkov was on the ice at 5-on-5.
WHAT’S NEXT?
It’s time for some California dreaming.
Taking their winning streak on the road, the Panthers will open up a three-game trek through the Golden State with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Who's staying up late?