RECAP: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sam Reinhart notched two goals and two assists to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Chiago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

Helping the Panthers improve to 9-4-1 and grab hold of a playoff spot early this season, the red-hot Reinhart currently leads both the team and the NHL with nine multi-point performances.

“He’s one of those guys that’s really stepped up,” said forward Sam Bennett, who returned to the lineup after missing the last five games with an injury. “He’s part of the reason why our team is doing so well right now. Another big game from him. I’m sure he’s going to keep it rolling.”

Heading out of the tunnel with a collective head full of steam, the Panthers lit the lamp just 39 seconds into the first period when Oliver Ekman-Larsson finished off a nifty tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues to make it a 1-0 game in the blink of an eye.

After coming out slow in Chicago last week, the early strike was just what the team wanted.