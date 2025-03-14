RECAP: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2

TORONTO – The balance of power in the Atlantic Division remains unchanged.

Helping the Florida Panthers pick up two more crucial points, Sam Bennett scored a pair of power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 41-22-3, the Panthers now hold a four-point lead over the Maple Leafs for the top spot in the division with one more game played and 16 remaining in their regular season.

“I had some family and friends in town,” said Bennett, who grew up in Ontario. “It’s always nice to play in my hometown. Obviously, it was a big game. It’s two teams that could definitely meet in the playoffs. That was a playoff-like game.”

Breaking the ice, John Tavares took a pass from William Nylander and buried a one-timer from the right circle to put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 just two minutes into the first period.

Soon after, Nate Schmidt dropped the gloves with Toronto’s Max Domi.

Earning a power play after Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a member of last season’s Stanley Cup-winning squad, punched Mackie Samoskevich, the Panthers made the Maple Leafs pay.

Following a nifty drive to the net by Samoskevich, Bennett crashed into the blue paint and sent a rebound past Anthony Stolarz to make it 1-1 at 17:51 with his 21st goal of the season.