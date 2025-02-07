RECAP: Panthers 3, Blues 2

ST. LOUIS – Nothing like a little drama to end a road trip.

With 11.8 seconds left in regulation, Matthew Tkachuk tipped in a shot from Sam Reinhart to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Helping the Panthers improve to 33-20-3, Tkachuk had a hand in all three goals for the Panthers, scoring twice and assisting on one more.

“He’s a driver,” Reinhart said of Tkachuk’s big game. “He’s the heartbeat when he’s going like that. It seems like when the moment gets bigger, he rises to the occasion.”

With some bad blood remaining from their last matchup in December, Sam Bennett and Jake Neighbours dropped the gloves right off the opening faceoff to kick off the matchup.

Opening the scoring for St. Louis, Zack Bolduc pounced on his own rebound in the slot and swiftly backhanded the puck past Spencer Knight to make it 1-0 at 3:31 of the first period.

Making an immediate impact in his return to the lineup after missing the last three games due to an illness, Mackie Samoskevich evened the score for the Panthers when Bennett fired a shot off the rookie’s leg and through Joel Hofer’s five-hole to make it 1-1 at 7:09.