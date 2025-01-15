RECAP: Panthers 2, Devils 1 (SO)

NEWARK, NJ – Good Knight.

Backstopping the Florida Panthers to a pair of important points on the road, Spencer Knight made 25 saves in a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Improving to 26-16-3, Florida now sits just one point out of first place in the Atlantic Division.

“Those wins help you cement a culture,” said head coach Paul Maurice after the game.

In the second day of a back-to-back and looking to mix things up, the Panthers took the ice with four new forward lines.

A highly-defensive first period, with each team getting a power play chance, neither team was able to breakthrough on the scoreboard.

Between the two teams, there were only 11 total shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes.

The second period kept the theme of the first.

Trading a few chances, dumping in chasing, just absolutely grinding out every shift.

Generating a little more offense, the Panthers outshot the Devils 11-8 in the middle frame.

Between the pipes, Knight stopped all three high-dangers shots he faced in the period.

“We just tried to embrace the hard stuff, not trying to break the game open,” said Knight on keeping the game close early.

Finally breaking the tie, Jesper Boqvist ripped in a wrist past Jacob Markstrom just 41 seconds into the third period to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.