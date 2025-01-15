RECAP: Panthers 2, Devils 1 (SO)

Game-Recap-njd-1-14-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

NEWARK, NJ – Good Knight.

Backstopping the Florida Panthers to a pair of important points on the road, Spencer Knight made 25 saves in a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Improving to 26-16-3, Florida now sits just one point out of first place in the Atlantic Division.

“Those wins help you cement a culture,” said head coach Paul Maurice after the game.

In the second day of a back-to-back and looking to mix things up, the Panthers took the ice with four new forward lines.

A highly-defensive first period, with each team getting a power play chance, neither team was able to breakthrough on the scoreboard.

Between the two teams, there were only 11 total shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes.

The second period kept the theme of the first.

Trading a few chances, dumping in chasing, just absolutely grinding out every shift.

Generating a little more offense, the Panthers outshot the Devils 11-8 in the middle frame.

Between the pipes, Knight stopped all three high-dangers shots he faced in the period.

“We just tried to embrace the hard stuff, not trying to break the game open,” said Knight on keeping the game close early.

Finally breaking the tie, Jesper Boqvist ripped in a wrist past Jacob Markstrom just 41 seconds into the third period to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

Jesper Boqvist breaks a scoreless tie with an early strike in the third period.

Matching his career high, Boqvist’s goal was already his 10th of the season.

Answering back soon after for New Jersey, Nico Hischier scored to make it 1-1 at 2:27.

Helping the Panthers lock in at least one point, Knight stood on his head later in the third period.

The biggest highlight for the 23-year-old netminder came when he denied Tomas Tatar and Paul Cotter on back-to-back shots, with the second of those saves being an incredible lunge to his left.

With 30 seconds left in regulation, Knight denied Timo Meier on a shot from the slot.

Spencer Knight keeps the game tied with back-to-back massive saves in New Jersey.

Following a scoreless overtime – an extra session that ended with another game-saving stop from Knight, this time just before the buzzer – the Panthers and Devils headed to a decisive shootout.

With only Cotter beating Knight, the Panthers needed just two goals in the skills competition.

After Aleksander Barkov beat Markstrom with a deceptive forehand shot in the first round, fellow Finn Anton Lundell sealed the deal when he fired a shot over Markstrom’s blocker for the 2-1 win.

Anton Lundell beats Jacob Markstrom in the shootout to lift the Panthers to a 2-1 win.

Named first star of the game, Knight finished with 2.49 goals saved above expected, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

“He (Knight) was great,” said Anton Lundell. “Made some huge saves and gave us a chance to win.”

THEY SAID IT

“We didn't like the game yesterday. We came out good today and against a good team, so a nice two points for sure.” – Jesper Boqvist on bouncing back

“It was important to get the win tonight, not on yesterday, but just where we are.” – Paul Maurice on the importance of the win

CATS STATS

- Spencer Knight made seven high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Aleksander Barkov won a team-high 15 faceoffs.

- The Panthers led 28-13 in 5-on-5 shot attempts when Niko Mikkola was deployed.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Home sweet home.

The Panthers are heading back to Amerant Bank Arena to kick off a two-game homestand, starting with a matchup against the surging Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

Related Content

FLA at NJD: Postgame Interview Knight - 1/14/25

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers close out back-to-back in Jersey

Bobrovsky earns high marks in 2024-25 goalie tiers from The Athletic 

RECAP: Flyers 4, Panthers 3

What’s Brewing: Red Wings, Ducks visit Sunrise 

PREVIEW: Panthers go for season sweep of the Flyers

NOTEBOOK: Panthers hit the road, leave two behind

RECAP: Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers ready for ‘heavy and fast’ battle with rival Bruins

Boqvist breaking out during first season with Panthers

‘It’s going to be amazing’: Panthers pumped for Winter Classic

RECAP: Panthers 4, Utah Hockey Club 1

INJURY: Gadjovich ‘close’ to being available for Panthers

‘Stenny’s the best’: Stenlund gets his Stanley Cup ring in Utah

PREVIEW: Panthers hope to get key players back vs. Utah

Florida Panthers to Host 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2

Panthers Prospect Report: January 7, 2025

Territory Talk: Panthers at the Halfway Point (Ep. 328)

RECAP: Avalanche 3, Panthers 1