RECAP: Kraken 2, Panthers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Returning to the ice after a nearly two-week break, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Still leading the Atlantic Division at 34-21-3, the Panthers certainly played well enough to win, leading the Kraken 29-21 in scoring chances and 62-45 in shot attempts in defeat.

Overall, getting back to work was the most important thing.

“A bit of a mixed bag,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the game. “I don’t think we gave up a whole heck of a lot. They get one on the power play, and we don’t. Some missed opportunities, but I don’t really ever like to talk about that. We’ll be above the bar on chances for and against.”

After a few missed clears by the Panthers, the Kraken opened the scoring when Kappo Kakko drove to the net and beat Sergei Bobrovsky on the power play to make it 1-0 at 6:32.

Keeping the Panthers off the board early, Joey Daccord was lights out during the first period for the Kraken, with six of his 10 saves considered high danger, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

Finally breaking through in the second period, the Panthers turned to their Finns.

Fresh off teaming up for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Eetu Luostarinen took a centering feed from Anton Lundell off the rush and directed the puck straight over Daccord’s right shoulder and into the top of the cage from in tight to make it 1-1 at 11:37.