RECAP: Flyers 4, Panthers 3

“He’s been flat out great every night,” said head coach Paul Maurice.

With the Panthers getting into penalty trouble, the Flyers regained the lead not long after Reinhart’s go-ahead goal when Morgan Frost tapped in a loose puck in the crease to make it 3-3 at 5:59.

Completing the comeback for Philadelphia, Cates scored on a breakaway to make it 4-3 at 14:09.

“Not much (we want to take from this game into New Jersey),” said Rodrigues. “Our start was good. We were playing the right way, and then after that it kind of got away from us.”

With a chance to get right back in the win column, the Panthers will visit New Jersey on Tuesday.

THEY SAID IT

“When you win the Cup, you are on everybody’s calendar, it’s a big night” – Paul Maurice on getting opponent’s best every night

“Right spots at the right time, and trying to read the play and take advantage of some extra ice up there.” – Sam Reinhart on shorthanded goal success

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart’s 10th shorthanded goal with the Panthers passes Pavel Bure for fourth most in franchise history

- The Panthers led 26-25 in scoring chances.

- Sam Bennett won 61.5% of his faceoffs.

- Niko Mikkola recorded a team-high five hits.

- Gustav Forsling saw a team-high 23:04 of ice time.

- The Panthers led 36-23 in hits.

- The Panthers sent the Flyers to the power play five times.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Right back at it tomorrow.

Finishing the back-to-back, the Panthers will take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Join us at Funky Buddha for the official watch party of the game.

For more info, click HERE.