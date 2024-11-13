RECAP: Devils 4, Panthers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – All good streaks come to an end.
Tasting defeat for the first time since Oct. 22, the Florida Panthers saw their winning streak end at seven games with a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Even with the loss, the Panthers are still sitting pretty at 11-4-1.
“It was a couple plays,” said forward Sam Reinhart said, who scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season in the loss. “I thought both teams, for the most part, really stuck to their game plan. It was a couple breaks that they made us pay [on]. It was a tight-checking game, and I thought both teams did a good job.”
Prior to puck drop, the Panthers suffered a blow to their lineup when second-line center Sam Bennett was scratched due to tightness, according to head coach Paul Maurice.
“He came in and tightened up this morning before the morning skate and didn’t loosen up over the course of the day so we couldn’t play him,” Maurice said. “He may come back in tomorrow and be 100% fine. If not, it wouldn’t be a long-term situation.”
Opening the scoring on the road, Jack Hughes one-timed a stunning cross-ice backhand pass from Jesper Bratt into the cage to put the Devils up 1-0 at 8:30 of the first period.
Closing out the period, the Panthers came up empty on an extended 5-on-3 power play.
Making their next power play count, the Panthers evened the score when Reinhart tipped in a shot from Uvis Balinskis to make it 1-1 at 8:41 of the second period. Entering the night operating at 25%, they’ve scored on the power play in six of their last seven contests.