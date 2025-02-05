RECAP: Capitals 6, Panthers 3

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Florida Panthers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

With the loss, the Panthers now sit at 32-20-3.

In a battle between the two division leaders in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers did far more than just hold their own, finishing with lopsided 28-12 edge in scoring chances at 5-on-5.

Overall, it was a game they felt certainly could’ve gone their way.

“It was a really tight game all the way until the third [period],” forward Sam Bennett said. “It was two good teams going at it. It was kind of like a playoff feel. It’s a good team. They were just a little better in the third than us.”

Before the ice was broken, the Panthers got the job done on the penalty kill.

Taking two penalties in the first period, the Panthers held down the fort during both trips to the power play for the Capitals, allowing just two shot attempts and one scoring chance.

In defeat, Florida finished a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

“It was a bright spot in our game,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Eventually opening the scoring for the Capitals, Andrew Mangiapane found the tiniest hole between Sergei Bobrovsky’s right shoulder and the post and scored to make it 1-0 at 14:08.

Getting the game back to even before the first intermission, Bennett forced a turnover in the offensive zone, took a pass from Jesper Boqvist and – despite being stopped by Logan Thompson on his first attempt – backhanded in his own rebound to make it 1-1 at 19:30.