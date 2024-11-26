RECAP: Capitals 4, Panthers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – They’re not out of the wood just yet.

Still trying to snap out of their current uncharacteristic funk, the Florida Panthers came up just a bit short in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Falling to 12-9-1, the Panthers have lost six of seven games after winning seven straight.

“It was a tight game,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “The chances will probably end up even. That’s it. There will be a bunch of stuff we like and a whole bunch of stuff we don’t.”

Shining in defeat, Spencer Knight stopped 27 of 29 shots in Florida’s net.

“We’ve got to stick with it,” Knight said. “We’ve done a lot of things right. We’re working hard. The effort’s there. Everyone’s buying in. Every team’s good in this league and anyone can beat anyone on any given night. I think we’ve just got to keep digging in.”

Netting his first goal of the season, Niko Mikkola, who’s been racking up the assists out of the gate, put the Panthers on top early when he joined the rush and beat Logan Thompson with a top-shelf shot from the left circle to make it 1-0 at the 7-minute mark of the first period.