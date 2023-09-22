PROSPECTS: Nause learning to be ‘a piece of the puzzle’ at training camp

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The legs feed the wolves.

After a tough and well-earned first day of training camp at the Panthers IceDen on Thursday, defenseman Evan Nause enjoyed his cool down, but was ready for more.

“It's always a little bit nerve-racking coming into the first day of camp, but I think it went pretty well, just got to take it drill by drill,” said Nause, a second-round pick (56th overall) by the Panthers in the 2021 NHL Draft. “Today was a bit of a bagger, but glad to get the first one under the belt and looking forward to tomorrow already.”

Coming off a deep playoff run that ended with a Memorial Cup victory, the grind that Nause went through in juniors has given him a boost as he prepares to turn pro.

“I think it all translates to the next level,” said Nause, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida in July of 2022. “You're definitely learning how to play the right way and just respecting the team system. You have to understand that you're a piece of the puzzle at the end of the day, so just accepting your role and then the whole team kind of coming together for the collective goal of winning at the end, that's what it takes. I think it's the same all the way up through the highest levels, so to learn that at a young age is huge for me.”