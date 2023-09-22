PROSPECTS: Nause learning to be ‘a piece of the puzzle’ at training camp

News Feed

Florida Panthers Announce Hockey Operations Promotions, Additions

Florida Panthers Announce Hockey Operations Promotions, Additions
Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023-24 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health 

Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023-24 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health 
Florida Panthers Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Cats Classic

Florida Panthers Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Cats Classic
Florida Panthers Announce Arena Naming Rights Agreement with Amerant Bank

Florida Panthers Announce Arena Naming Rights Agreement with Amerant Bank
PROSPECTS: Kai Schwindt’s confidence and physicality growing

PROSPECTS: Kai Schwindt’s confidence and physicality growing
Florida Panthers To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Excellence Series

Florida Panthers To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Excellence Series
Florida Panthers Announce 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Roster

Florida Panthers Announce 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Roster
Reinhart throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate Panthers Night

Reinhart throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate Panthers Night
Can't-Miss Road Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

Can't-Miss Road Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

Cats Renew Longstanding Partnership with JetBlue, Add JetBlue Vacations
Florida Panthers Sept. 25 & Sept. 29 Preseason Games to Celebrate 30 Seasons of Community Impact

Sept. 25 & 29 Preseason Games to Celebrate 30 Seasons of Community Impact
2022-23 Season Rewind: Matthew Tkachuk

2022-23 Season Rewind: Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Theme Nights

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Theme Nights

2022-23 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe
Panthers Announce Schedule for 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena

Panthers Announce Schedule for Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena
Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns for Fifth Annual Tournament at Florida Panthers IceDen on Aug. 23-27

Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns for Fifth Annual Tournament on Aug. 23-27

2022-23 Season Rewind: Brandon Montour

2022-23 Season Rewind: Sergei Bobrovsky

PROSPECTS: Nause learning to be ‘a piece of the puzzle’ at training camp

evan nause
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The legs feed the wolves.

After a tough and well-earned first day of training camp at the Panthers IceDen on Thursday, defenseman Evan Nause enjoyed his cool down, but was ready for more.

“It's always a little bit nerve-racking coming into the first day of camp, but I think it went pretty well, just got to take it drill by drill,” said Nause, a second-round pick (56th overall) by the Panthers in the 2021 NHL Draft. “Today was a bit of a bagger, but glad to get the first one under the belt and looking forward to tomorrow already.”

Coming off a deep playoff run that ended with a Memorial Cup victory, the grind that Nause went through in juniors has given him a boost as he prepares to turn pro.

“I think it all translates to the next level,” said Nause, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida in July of 2022. “You're definitely learning how to play the right way and just respecting the team system. You have to understand that you're a piece of the puzzle at the end of the day, so just accepting your role and then the whole team kind of coming together for the collective goal of winning at the end, that's what it takes. I think it's the same all the way up through the highest levels, so to learn that at a young age is huge for me.”

The lessons learned and team mentality of Nause has already been seen in South Florida. Despite being one of the youngest guys at training camp, the Memorial Cup champion arrived early for informal skates to get a head start on the 2023-24 season.

“You learn just kind of how to be an every-dayer, that's the main goal that's how you stick around here,” said the 20-year-old defenseman. “Obviously you got to treat everybody with respect, that's how it starts and get on the ice early and bring the same game no matter how you are feeling.”

Being a sponge on and off the ice, Nause was able to lean on some new and familiar faces in the Panthers locker room in the days and weeks leading up to training camp.

“(Ryan) Lomberg has been great with me a lot, (Dmitry) Kulikov was really great with me, and Ekky (Aaron Ekblad), even though he’s been hurt, has helped a lot,” said Nause. “Just being around those guys in the gym and seeing how they hold themselves every day, (Carter) Verhaeghe also, skating with those guys everyday has been great.”

With camp underway and the preseason on the horizon, Nause is looking forward to it all.

“Honestly, I'm just happy to be here,” said Nause, who registered 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) in 40 games while manning the blue line for the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL last season. “I love being around these Grade-A players and high-class people and just trying to progress every day and soak in as much as I can.”

Nause and the Panthers will get their first taste of competitive action on Monday, Sept 25 when they host the Nashville Predators for a doubleheader at Amerant Bank Arena.

With puck drops set for 2 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET, click **here** to score tickets.