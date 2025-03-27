Checkers punch their ticket to Calder Cup Playoffs

The Charlotte Checkers are heading to the big dance once again.

Exploding for four goals in the third period, the Checkers came from behind to secure a 5-2 win over the Providence Bruins on Wednesday and lock down their place in the postseason.

This marks the seventh straight trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs for Charlotte.

“I knew that was probably a scenario, but I was focused on playing winning hockey,” Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear said. “This group deserves an opportunity to keep playing, so they get that opportunity. We want to make sure we keep playing.”