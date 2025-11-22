PREVIEW: Panthers, Oilers clash in Stanley Cup Final rematch

SUNRISE, Fla. – We meet again.

Facing off for the first time since the Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in June, the Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Back-to-back champs, the Panthers beat the Oilers to win the Cup in both 2024 and 2025.

"It's going to fun, especially in our building,” forward A.J. Greer said. “Stanley Cup rematch, it's going to be a lot of emotion. For us, just keep that same identity we've been having the last few games. I've really liked our pace and our determination."

On the cusp of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers currently sit at 11-8-1 and have come out on top in five of their last seven games, including a 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Sam Reinhart scored the lone goal against the Devils -- an impressive strike reminiscent of the one that opened the scoring against the Oilers in Game 6. On a five-game point streak, the 30-year-old forward has amassed eight points (4G, 5A) during that scorching stretch.

Earning the 51st shutout of his career, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots that came his way during the win, including making five saves over the final 1:09 of regulation to shut the door. Helping the Panthers pile up points early this season, he’s built up a 10-5-0 record.

Getting the start tonight, Bobrovsky has posted a .910 save percentage against the Oilers over the last two Stanley Cup Finals, surrendering just one goal in each Cup-clinching win.

“What we’d say is we’d ask our goaltender to win one game a series,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “That’d be about the idea. We’re going to get outplayed in a game, so your goaltender has to win you one game, and he’s pretty close to two in every series we played.”

Cracking the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 games, Brad Marchand leads the Panthers in goals (13) and points (23), while Reinhart ranks second in goals (11) and points (17). Third in scoring, Anton Lundell has logged 16 points (5G, 11A) and is winning 54.4% of his faceoffs.

Hitting a personal milestone, Mackie Samoskevich will skate in his 100th NHL game tonight.

Taken with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old forward has recorded 40 points (17G, 23A) through the first 99 games of his career, including nine points (2G, 7A) in 20 games this season.

"Feels pretty cool,” Samoskevich said. “I found out this morning. I knew I was coming up on it. To be against this team tonight, it's a pretty special one. I think it'll be a fun one."

Sitting at 9-9-5 in the standings, the Oilers are on the final stop of a grueling seven-game road trip in which they’ve gone 3-5-2, including dropping each of their last three games.

In their last outing, the Oilers couldn’t hold on to a late one-goal lead in an eventual 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday.

As always, it’s a two-headed monster that has been doing the heavy lifting for Edmonton.

Leading the team in scoring, Connor McDavid has recorded 32 points (9G, 23A), while longtime teammate Leon Draisaitl is second with 27 points, including a team-high 14 goals.

For the Panthers, like every other team, it’s all about trying to slow down McDavid.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes you end up on his highlight reel,” smile defenseman Gustav Forsling, who’s been one of the best in the NHL at keeping up with McDavid.

In net, the Oilers don’t have a definitive option.

Stuart Skinner has gone 7-6-3 with a .882 save percentage in 16 appearances, while backup Calvin Pickard has gone 2-3-2 with a .851 save percentage in eight appearances.

But even with Pickard stopping 33 shots against the Lightning, Skinner is expected to start tonight.

Last season, the Panthers owned a 2-0-0 record against Edmonton in the regular season.

Dating back to 2019-20, the Panthers have won six of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

“You get to this time of year, and you’re looking for some juice,” Maurice said. “It is a different challenge for our teams, but we’ll bring it out in each other. We’ll probably very much like the energy and intensity, both coaches will in this game. It comes natural.”

THEY SAID IT

“We think he’s just going to keep growing and getting better. I think Mackie will hit his prime much earlier than other young skills players.” – Paul Maurice on Mackie Samoskevich skating in his 100th NHL game

“The team was great. You’re not going to have a shutout without the teammates in front of you. They did a great job in front -- offensively and defensively.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday’s shutout against the Devils

FIVE CATS STATS

- The Panthers own an 8-2-1 record at home.

- Sam Reinhart leads the NHL with five-game winning goals.

- Among active NHL players, Brad Marchand’s 1,003 points rank 12th.

- The Panthers are 4-0-0 when A.J. Greer scores a goal.

- Seth Jones leads Florida’s defensemen with four multi-point games.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

FORWARDS

Mackie Samoskevich – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe – Evan Rodrigues – Sam Reinhart

A.J. Greer – Sam Bennett – Jesper Boqvist

Luke Kunin – Noah Gregor – Jack Devine

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Jeff Petry

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Nov. 19: F Jack Devine was recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Oct. 27: D Tobias Bjornfot reassigned to Charlotte (AHL)

