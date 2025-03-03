PREVIEW: Jones set to make debut with Panthers against Tampa Bay

SUNRISE, Fla. – You couldn’t ask for a better first opponent.

Just a few days after being acquired in a blockbuster deal, defenseman Seth Jones will make his debut with the Florida Panthers (37-21-3) when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (35-20-4) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

The third installment of the Battle of Florida this season, the cross-state rivals have split the series so far, with the most recent game going to the Lightning by a score of 4-0 in Sunrise on Dec. 23.

“We all know the games are very intense against them,” said Aleksander Barkov said of Jones making his debut against Tampa Bay. “It’s a rivalry, so it’s going to be a memorable game for him.”

Jones, a twelve-year NHL veteran, along with the Chicago Blackhawks fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, were acquired in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight and Florida’s conditional first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday.

In 42 games with Chicago this season, Jones registered 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists).

“He’s a big man that covers an awful lot of ice,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “He’s got a lot of experience, hands that can make a play, but we’re not going to ask him to make a play from 60 feet away, just some short area plays. We just think he is a really good fit.”

Jones’ arrival to the Panthers as the team is in the midst of a heated race for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, a position that the Toronto Maple Leafs (78 points) currently hold by one point.

Carrying a three-game winning streak into tonight’s game, the Panthers looked dominant in a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames in their last tilt on Saturday, with Sergei Bobrovsky earning a shutout.

Remaining out of the lineup, Matthew Tkachuk has been placed on long-term injured reserve.

"Matthew's going to be out for an extended period of time,” said Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito following Monday’s morning skate. “We hope to get him back for the playoffs."

Stepping up over the last four games in the absence of Tkachuk, Sam Bennett (goal, three assists), Aaron Ekblad (four assists), and Anton Lundell (goal, three assists) have each tallied four points in that span.

Mackie Samoskevich, the team’s speedy young rookie, has also flashed his goal scoring ability since the break, lighting the lamp twice in the past three contests.

Owning a 7-3-0 record over his last 10 games against the Lightning – including the playoffs – Bobrovsky will get the nod in net tonight. With Knight being dealt to the Windy City, Chris Driedger was called up from the AHL on Sunday and will serve as Florida’s backup.

Coming across the state with an eight-game winning streak, the Lightning have been one of the hottest teams in the league as of late.

Advancing the streak to eight games, the Lightning took down the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

During the winning streak, Brandon Hagel has led the way with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) and a +15 plus/minus rating.

Producing over a point-per-game during the streak (three goals, eight assists) and this season, Nikita Kucherov’s 87 points (27 goals, 60 assists) ranks third in the NHL.

In net for Tampa, Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start.

The Russian netminder this season owns a 29-15-3 record, .923 save percentage, and 2.18 goals against average.

THEY SAID IT

“Everyone in this room knows the goals we have, so adding a player like Seth is a big thing for us.” – Aleksander Barkov on the addition of Seth Jones

“The skill comes out after the work.” – Seth Jones on the playing style of the Panthers

FIVE CATS STATS

- Mackie Samoskevich has scored in three of the last five games

- Gustav Forsling owns a career +15 plus/minus rating against Tampa Bay

- Sam Reinhart has 18 goals in 33 games against Tampa Bay

- Aleksander Barkov is clicking at 59% at the face-off dot

- Seth Jones scored five power play goals for Chicago this season

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich – Sam Bennett – Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Jonah Gadjovich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Chris Driedger

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- March 3: Chris Driedger recalled from Charlotte (AHL); Matthew Tkachuk placed on IR

- March 2: Acquired Seth Jones from Chicago for Spencer Knight and a 2026 conditional 1st-round pick

- Feb. 26: F Justin Sourdif loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Feb. 24: F Justin Sourdif recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Monday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Theme: Vamos Gatos Night

Tickets: Click Here