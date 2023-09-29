News Feed

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Radio Network

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Education, Sports & Entertainment

Florida Panthers, Amerant Bank Arena Announce Facility-Wide Enhancements for 30th Anniversary Season  

PROSPECTS: Sourdif ‘put the work in’ to prepare for second pro season

Panthers Announce Sell Out of Lower-Level Territory Memberships

PROSPECTS: Nause learning to be ‘a piece of the puzzle’ at training camp

Florida Panthers Announce Hockey Operations Promotions, Additions

Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023-24 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health 

Florida Panthers Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Cats Classic

Florida Panthers Announce Arena Naming Rights Agreement with Amerant Bank

PROSPECTS: McAllister looking to build off strong pro debut heading into 2023-24

PROSPECTS: Davies, Alscher pumped to play together in Portland

PROSPECTS: Kai Schwindt’s confidence and physicality growing

Florida Panthers To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Excellence Series

Florida Panthers Announce 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Roster

Reinhart throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate Panthers Night

Can't-Miss Road Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

‘Perfect Timing’: Balinskis ready for first season in North America

After nearly 300 games overseas, Latvian defenseman is ready for a new challenge

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Uvis Balinskis just felt like the time was right.

After suiting up in nearly 300 games over eight seasons in the KHL and Czech Extraliga, the 27-year-old veteran is finally getting ready to put his game to the test in North America this season.

“I think I’m at my best now,” Balinskis said. “I think it’s perfect timing for me.”

The stats support that sentiment.

Inking a one-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers in April, Balinskis led all defensemen in the Czech Extraliga in goals (11) and points (35) in 50 games with Liberec in 2022-23. Not done there, he also produced seven points (one goal, six assists) in 10 Extraliga postseason games.

At the 2023 IIHF World Championship, he helped host Latvia capture bronze.

“He’s a bit older, so all of the things that a young player would have to go through, he’s already been through that,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Balinskis, who is one of several new defensemen trying to make a good first impression during training camp. “A little stronger, not as timid to make a mistake. He’s played a bunch of pro games, so he’s out there to play.”

But even with all of his experience overseas, there’s still adjustments to be made.

“It’s a lot different,” Balinskis said of his transition to North America. “The game is quick. Really fast players, a lot of good skaters. In Europe there’s a little bigger rinks. The game is fast here.”

So far, Maurice has been impressed with how he’s adapted.

“He made a very quick adjustment from the start because all of the systems are different,” Maurice said of Balinskis, who is trying to stand out in the heated camp battle for spots on the blue line. “The rink is a different size, and that changes everything. The North American game is a far more physical game and it happens faster just because there’s less ice to cover.”

Although he’s technically in competition with the other defensemen at camp, Balinskis instead sees them as teachers and has been keeping a close eye on them since he arrived.

“Just trying to watch how they make plays, what they do the best,” Balinskis said.

Getting a chance to show what he can do early in the preseason, Balinskis found himself skating alongside Lucas Carlsson -- another D-man looking to make an impact during camp -- on Florida’s top pairing during a 4-1 loss against a loaded Hurricanes lineup on Wednesday at PNC Arena.

In the game, he ranked only second to Carlsson with 21 minutes of ice time.

“I thought in the game in Carolina he showed that he can make the adjustment because he changed his game a little bit,” Maurice said. “You saw someone pretty veteran, savvy. He wasn’t worried about making a mistake. Because of that, he made a bunch of real good plays.”

With a chance to make some more good plays, Balinskis will be in the lineup once again when the Panthers host the Hurricanes for a rematch at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

For fans that can’t watch in person, the action will be streamed at FloridaPanthers.com.