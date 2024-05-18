RECAP: Panthers 2, Bruins 1

BOSTON – Where were you when “the block” happened?

Not long after a game-saving block from captain Aleksander Barkov, Gustav Forsling buried a rebound with 1:33 left in regulation to lift the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at TD Garden on Friday.

“I’m not usually the guy that scores the game-winning goal,” said Forsling, who played exceptional defense on the top pair throughout the game. “I’m trying to defend out there most of the time. It’s fun to score a little bit and help the team win, but I’ll stick to defense.”

Winning the series 4-2, the Panthers successfully punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season and will face the New York Rangers for a chance to return to the Stanley Cup Final.

After beating the Bruins in Beantown, it’s time to take a bite out of the Big Apple.

“I don’t really even have words for what he’s doing for our team right now,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said of Barkov, who also scored three goals in the series. “He’s playing the best hockey in the world right now. He’s the best player in the world right now. Both ends of the ice, he’s been unbelievable. That shot block just shows you, too. He’s scored all the goals, he’s made the great plays, he had the puck the whole series, but that shot block shows you the completion of his game. Save of the game. Now we’re on to the Big Apple.”

After a back-and-forth first period that saw the Panthers have a stretch of more than 14 minutes without surrendering a shot on goal, the Bruins managed to break the ice when Pavel Zacha got behind the defense and scored on a breakaway to make it 1-0 at 19:07.

The goal was Zacha’s first in 25 career playoff games.

Less than a minute into the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky came up with an outstanding stop against David Pastrnak on a breakaway to keep the deficit at just one goal. Later in the period, he silenced the crowd again when he denied Justin Brazeau on a point-blank shot from in front.

Of the 14 shots Bobrovsky faced through the first two periods, eight were high danger.

“It was a good challenge,” Bobrovsky said. “It was a fun game. There was tension, good crowd, good atmosphere. It was a fun game to play and a fun game to win.”

Feeding off those saves, the Panthers finally rewarded their goaltender with a goal.

With the puck sliding precariously through the offensive zone after bouncing off a few bodies, Carter Verhaeghe whacked it over into the slot and right onto the stick of Anton Lundell, who then ripped a one-timer past Jeremy Swayman to make it 1-1 at 12:44.