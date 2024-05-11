RECAP: Panthers 6, Bruins 2

BOSTON – Taking a 2-1 lead in the series, the Florida Panthers cruised to a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at TD Garden on Friday.

Dating back to last season, the Panthers have won four straight playoff games in Boston.

“Coming on the road is just being together with the boys and the us against the world kind of mindset,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We stick together and have such a close team. That helps when you go on the road."

Getting a big boost before the puck even dropped, second-line center Sam Bennett, who’d been out with an upper-body injury since the second game of Round 1, returned to action.

With no signs of rust all, Bennett was throwing the body every chance he could during his first few shifts, including blowing up David Pastrnak with a massive body check early on.

He also had a big hit on Brad Marchand, who later left the game after the second period.

"I think it's important to not dip your toe in,” said Bennett, who finished with an assist and seven hits in his return. “I wanted to go out there and play full speed. That's kind of my game. I wasn't going to come and dip my toe in tonight. That's the only way to approach it."

Drawing first blood against the Bruins, Evan Rodrigues, who’s been a wrecking ball the entire playoffs, got the Panthers on the board when he gently whacked a floating puck out of mid-air past goaltender Jeremy Swayman from just outside the crease to make it 1-0.