Florida Panthers Advance to 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final for Second Consecutive Season

Single Game Tickets for Games 3, 4 & 6* will be Available Saturday, May 18 at 3 p.m. (ET)

By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and National Hockey League announced today that the Panthers have advanced to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 6. The defending Eastern Conference Champion Panthers return to the Eastern Conference Final for the second consecutive season and will play the New York Rangers.  

The Panthers improved to a 3-0 series record vs. the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, earning six consecutive road wins at TD Garden dating back to April 19, 2023 (Round 1, Game 2). Aleksander Barkov led all skaters with eight points (3-5-8) over the six-game series, including scoring two game winning goals in games 2 and 4, respectively. The Territory Member presale for the Eastern Conference Final, Games 3, 4 & 6* will begin Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. with ‘93 Society subscriber's presale access beginning Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m.  

Single game tickets for the Eastern Conference Final, Games 3, 4 & 6* will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, May 18 at 3 p.m. at SeatGeek.com.  

The Panthers will meet the New York Rangers for the second time in franchise history in the playoffs, previously facing off in the 1997 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals where the Rangers advanced in five games. The Rangers entered the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs as Presidents’ Trophy winners, amassing 114 points (55-23-4) during the 2023-24 regular season. The Panthers earned points in each of their three regular season matchups versus the Rangers, posting a 2-0-1 record. 

The Eastern Conference Final schedule can be found below:  

Game 1 – Wednesday, May 22 | Florida Panthers at New York Rangers | 8 p.m. | Madison Square Garden | ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 

Game 2 – Friday, May 24 | Florida Panthers at New York Rangers | 8 p.m. | Madison Square Garden | ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 

Game 3 – Sunday, May 26 | Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers | 3 p.m. | Amerant Bank Arena | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 28 | Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers | 8 p.m. | Amerant Bank Arena | ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 

*Game 5 – Thursday, May 30 | Florida Panthers at New York Rangers | 8 p.m. | Madison Square Garden | ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 

*Game 6 – Saturday, June 1 | Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers | 8 p.m. | Amerant Bank Arena | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 

*Game 7 – Monday, June 3 | Florida Panthers at New York Rangers | 8 p.m. | Amerant Bank Arena | ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS 

*If necessary 

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for Eastern Conference Final activations, watch parties, giveaways and more.  

