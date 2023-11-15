Panthers Prospect Report: November 15, 2023

We are back for another addition of the Panthers Prospect Report.

Prospect Spotlight

Josh Davies

The 19-year-old forward has been lighting it up for the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL.

A sixth-round pick (186th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Davies has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in the last five games, including a hat trick against the Kamloops Blazers.

Through 13 games this season, the Calgary native has 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) and ranks fourth in points, second in goals, second in power play goals, and is tied for first in game winning goals for Portland.