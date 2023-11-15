Panthers Prospect Report: November 15, 2023

News Feed

Florida Panthers To Host 2023 Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, Nov. 20

Florida Panthers To Host 2023 Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, Nov. 20
RECAP: Panthers 5, Sharks 3

RECAP: Panthers 5, Sharks 3
PREVIEW: Stolarz in net as Cats kick off California trip in San Jose

PREVIEW: Stolarz in net as Cats kick off California trip in San Jose
Florida Panthers Announce Partnership with Fubo for 2023-24 Season

Florida Panthers Announce Partnership with Fubo for 2023-24 Season
Red-Hot Reino: Reinhart named NHL’s First Star of the Week 

Red-Hot Reino: Reinhart named NHL’s First Star of the Week 
RECAP: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3

RECAP: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3
PREVIEW: Bennett returns as Panthers wrap up season series with Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Bennett returns as Panthers wrap up season series with Blackhawks
RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2

RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2
PREVIEW: Panthers host Hurricanes for rematch of Eastern Conference Final

PREVIEW: Panthers host Hurricanes for rematch of Eastern Conference Final
RECAP: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

RECAP: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT)
PREVIEW: Panthers excited for clash with Capitals on TNT

PREVIEW: Panthers excited for clash with Capitals on TNT
Florida Panthers Announce Biannual ‘Pucks & Pints’ Beerfest Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery on Saturday, Dec. 2

Florida Panthers Announce Biannual ‘Pucks & Pints’ Beerfest Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery on Saturday, Dec. 2
RECAP: Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

RECAP: Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)
PREVIEW: Reilly set to make Panthers debut against Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Reilly set to make Panthers debut against Blue Jackets
RECAP: Blackhawks 5, Panthers 2

RECAP: Blackhawks 5, Panthers 2
PREVIEW: Stolarz in net as Panthers end trip against Bedard and the Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Stolarz in net as Panthers end trip against Bedard and the Blackhawks
Panthers Prospect Report: November 3, 2023

Panthers Prospect Report: November 3, 2023
Florida Panthers to Host Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Florida Panthers to Host Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Panthers Prospect Report: November 15, 2023

prospect-report-11-15 16x9

© Keith Dwiggins / Portland Winterhawks

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

We are back for another addition of the Panthers Prospect Report.

Check in regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Josh Davies

The 19-year-old forward has been lighting it up for the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL.

A sixth-round pick (186th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Davies has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in the last five games, including a hat trick against the Kamloops Blazers.

Through 13 games this season, the Calgary native has 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) and ranks fourth in points, second in goals, second in power play goals, and is tied for first in game winning goals for Portland.

Kirill Gerasimyuk

Returning from a season where he posted a .932 save percentage, 1.82 goals against, and two shutouts, the Russian goaltender is standing on his head again this season for SKA-1946.

In seven games between the pipes, the Panthers fifth-round pick (152nd overall) in 2021 has a .940 save percentage, 2.16 goals against, and a shutout against Russkie Vityazi.

Panthers Prospects 2023-24 Statistics

AHL/ECHL

  • Ryan McAllister | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 8GP, 5G, 2A, 7Pts
  • Patrick Giles | F | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 11GP, 1G, 1A, 2Pts
  • Kai Schwindt | F | Age 19| Team: Florida Everblades | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0Pts
  • Mackie Samoskevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 8GP, 0G, 4A, 4Pts
  • Justin Sourdif | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 6GP, 0G, 5A, 5Pts
  • Santtu Kinnunen | D | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 11GP, 0G, 9A, 9Pts
  • Evan Nause | D | Age 20 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0Pts
  • Mike Benning | D | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 11GP, 3G, 2A, 5Pts
  • Matt Kiersted | D | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 8GP, 1G, 0A, 1Pts
  • Lucas Carlsson | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 11GP, 7G, 4A, 11pts
  • Zach Uens | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 1GP, 0G, 0A, 0Pts
  • Nathan Staios | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 9GP, 1G, 3A, 4Pts
  • Mack Guzda | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.02, SV%.930
  • Ludovic Waeber | G | Age 27 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.96, SV% .895
  • Spencer Knight | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 7GP, GAA 2.74, SV% .899

CHL

  • Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 19 | Team: Sarnia Sting | 19GP, 5G, 14A, 19Pts
  • Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 18| Team: Seattle Thunderbirds | 8GP, 3G, 8A, 11Pts
  • Josh Davies | F | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 13GP, 11G, 8A, 19Pts
  • Liam Arnsby | F | Age 19 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 10GP, 1G, 2A, 3Pts
  • Luke Coughlin | D | Age 18 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 19GP, 2G, 9A, 11Pts
  • Marek Alscher | D | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 15GP, 1G, 5A, 6Pts

USHL

  • Vladislav Lukashevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Tri-City Storm | 14GP, 2G, 6A, 8Pts

NCAA

  • Jack Devine | F | Age 20 | Team: University of Denver | 10GP, 10G, 8A, 18Pts
  • Owen Lindmark | F | Age 22 | Team: University of Wisconsin | 5GP, 4G, 1A, 5Pts
  • Carter Berger | D | Age 24 | Team: Western Michigan University | 8GP, 0G, 3A, 3Pts
  • Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 19 | Team: University of New Hampshire | 3GP, GAA 3.92, SV% .864

Europe

  • Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 19 | Team: Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk | 7GP, 2G, 7A, 9Pts
  • Yegor Korshkov | F | Age 27 | Team: Amur Khabarovsk | 29GP, 5G, 9A, 14Pts
  • Elliot Ekmark | F | Age 21 | Team: Almtuna IS | 14GP, 6G, 5A, 11Pts
  • Jakub Kos | F | Age 20 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 6GP, 0G, 2A, 2Pts
  • Albert Wikman | D | Age 18 | Team: Färjestad BK J20 | 21GP, 2G, 9A, 11Pts
  • Kasper Puutio | D | Age 21 | Team: Pelicans | 20GP, 2G, 1A, 3Pts
  • Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 19 | Team: Luleå HF | 16GP, 0G, 2A, 2Pts
  • Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 20 | Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg | 7GP, GAA 2.16, SV% .940
  • Olof Glifford | G | Age 18| Team: HV71 J20 | 9GP, GAA 3.00, SV% .898