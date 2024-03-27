Panthers Prospect Report | March 27, 2024

By Rob Darragh
Prospect Spotlight

Marek Alscher

The Florida Panthers’ third-round pick (93rd overall) made history on Saturday night in a 7-4 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Netting his 22nd career goal, the 19-year-old native of Czechia became the all-time leader in goals for the Portland Winterhawks among import defensemen.

A defensively-sound defenseman, Alscher has brought stability all season for the Winterhawks, logging 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) and a +43 plus/minus rating in 57 games.

Heating up offensively heading into the WHL playoffs, the 6-foot-3 blueliner has produced seven points (three goals, four assists) and a +8 plus/minus rating in the last 10 games.

Alscher and Portland will kick off their playoff run on Friday against the Victoria Royals.

Ben Steeves

Recently inking a two-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers, Steeves has led the way this season for the UMD Bulldogs.

In 37 games, the New Hampshire native has tallied 34 points (24 goals, 10 assists), leading Minnesota-Duluth in goals, points, shots on goal (147) and game winning goals (6) in 2023-24.

Named to the 2023-24 Second-Team All-NCHC, Steeves has registered six multi-goal games and was one of only four players to record a hat trick in conference play in the NCHC.

“Ben is a skilled forward who has showcased his goal-scoring ability the last two seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “We are excited for him to continue his development within our organization.”

Prior to signing, Steeves attended a development camp with the Panthers in 2022.

Panthers Prospects 2023-24 Statistics

AHL/ECHL

  • Ryan McAllister | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 35GP, 8G, 10A, 18Pts
  • Patrick Giles | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 56GP, 12G, 10A, 22Pts
  • Mackie Samoskevich | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 52GP, 18G, 24A, 42Pts
  • Justin Sourdif | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 48GP, 12G, 17A, 29Pts
  • Santtu Kinnunen | D | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 58GP, 4G, 16A, 20Pts
  • Evan Nause | D | Age 21 | Team: Florida Everblades | 26GP, 0G, 5A, 5Pts
  • Mike Benning | D | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 62GP, 8G, 12A, 20Pts
  • Matt Kiersted | D | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 48GP, 4G, 11A, 15Pts
  • Lucas Carlsson | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 52GP, 15G, 24A, 39pts
  • Zach Uens | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 53GP, 2G, 16A, 18Pts
  • Nathan Staios | D | Age 22 | Team: Newfoundland Growlers | 52GP, 9G, 18A, 27Pts
  • Mack Guzda | G | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.02, SV%.930
  • Magnus Hellberg | G | Age 32 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 22GP, GAA 2.93, SV% .901
  • Spencer Knight | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 40GP, GAA 2.52, SV% .902

CHL

  • Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 60GP, 38G, 29A, 57Pts
  • Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 19| Team: Edmonton Oil Kings | 54GP, 19G, 45A, 64Pts
  • Josh Davies | F | Age 20 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 55GP, 36G, 25A, 61Pts
  • Liam Arnsby | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 60GP, 11G, 23A, 34Pts
  • Luke Coughlin | D | Age 18 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 42GP, 2G, 20A, 22Pts
  • Marek Alscher | D | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 57GP, 7G, 19A, 26Pts
  • Kai Schwindt | F | Age 20| Team: Sarnia Sting | 33GP,13G, 10A, 23Pts

USHL

  • Vladislav Lukashevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Tri-City Storm | 51GP, 11G, 32A, 43Pts

NCAA

  • Jack Devine | F | Age 20 | Team: University of Denver | 40GP, 27G, 28A, 55Pts
  • Ben Steeves | F | Age 21 | Team: University of Minnesota-Duluth | 37GP, 24G, 10A, 34Pts
  • Owen Lindmark | F | Age 22 | Team: University of Wisconsin | 27GP, 11G, 10A, 21Pts
  • Carter Berger | D | Age 24 | Team: Western Michigan University | 35GP, 4G, 16A, 20Pts
  • Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 19 | Team: University of New Hampshire | 8GP, GAA 3.38, SV% .874

Europe

  • Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 19 | Team: Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk | 25GP, 10G, 20A, 30Pts
  • Yegor Korshkov | F | Age 27 | Team: Amur Khabarovsk | 67GP, 15G, 29A, 44Pts
  • Elliot Ekmark | F | Age 22 | Team: Almtuna IS | 51GP, 9G, 21A, 30Pts
  • Jakub Kos | F | Age 20 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 34GP, 2G, 9A, 11Pts
  • Albert Wikman | D | Age 19 | Team: Färjestad BK J20 | 49GP, 3G, 18A, 21Pts
  • Kasper Puutio | D | Age 21 | Team: Pelicans | 53GP, 6G, 9A, 15Pts
  • Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 20 | Team: Luleå HF | 51GP, 1G, 4A, 5Pts
  • Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 20 | Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg | 14GP, GAA 1.56, SV% .953
  • Olof Glifford | G | Age 19 | Team: HV71 J20 | 24GP, GAA 2.94, SV% .905

