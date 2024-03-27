Panthers Prospect Report | March 27, 2024

The Panthers Prospect Report is back as the playoffs are right around the corner.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Marek Alscher

The Florida Panthers’ third-round pick (93rd overall) made history on Saturday night in a 7-4 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Netting his 22nd career goal, the 19-year-old native of Czechia became the all-time leader in goals for the Portland Winterhawks among import defensemen.

A defensively-sound defenseman, Alscher has brought stability all season for the Winterhawks, logging 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) and a +43 plus/minus rating in 57 games.

Heating up offensively heading into the WHL playoffs, the 6-foot-3 blueliner has produced seven points (three goals, four assists) and a +8 plus/minus rating in the last 10 games.

Alscher and Portland will kick off their playoff run on Friday against the Victoria Royals.