RECAP: Bruins 4, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – In a battle between the top teams in the Atlantic Division, the Florida Panthers let a late lead slip through their fingers in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

With the loss, the Panthers (46-21-5) now trail the Bruins (42-16-15) by two points for first place in the division, but also have one game in hand and hold the potential tiebreaker.

“I’m not going to complain about the game,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “It was a heck of a game. It was as good a game as we’ve been a part of this year in terms of speed and physicality. There were good plays, there were knuckled pucks on both sides, some good saves. Both teams fought hard not to give much up.”

Breaking the ice just 27 seconds after the puck dropped in the first period, Evan Rodrigues crashed the crease and poked a rebound past Jeremy Swayman to make it 1-0. Back in the lineup after missing three games with an injury, Aleksander Barkov had the primary assist on the play.