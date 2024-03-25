Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Ben Steeves

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Ben Steeves on a two-year, entry-level contract commencing in the 2024-25 season.

“Ben is a skilled forward who has showcased his goal-scoring ability the last two seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth,” said Zito. “We are excited for him to continue his development within our organization.”

Steeves, 21, recorded 34 points (24-10-34) over 37 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth of the NCAA in 2023-24, leading all Bulldogs skaters in goals and points for the second consecutive season. He was named to the 2023-24 National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) All-Conference Second Team.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound native of Bedford, N.H., has appeared in 72 games with Minnesota-Duluth (2022-23 to 2023-24), amassing 62 points (45-17-62). In 2022-23, Steeves was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team after ranking second in scoring among NCAA freshmen. Steeves previously skated in parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL), logging 79 points (49-30-79) over 103 games with the Sioux City Musketeers (2020-21 to 2021-22) and the Lincoln Stars (2018-19).

Undrafted, Steeves helped the Musketeers secure the Clark Cup in 2021-22 and tied for the league lead with 39 goals in 60 games.

