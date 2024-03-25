Territory Talk: Reinhart hits 50! (Ep. 291)

Sam Reinhart is a 50-goal scorer!

On today’s episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss that lofty milestone, a big win for the Florida Panthers in Philadelphia, the consistent play between the pipes from goaltender Anthony Stolarz and much more.

Highlights include:

The Panthers claim three of four points on the road. (0:30)

Welcome to the 50-goal club, Sam Reinhart! (6:15)

Anthony Stolarz continues to step up when called upon. (13:20)

A big battle with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. (21:06)

