Territory Talk: Reinhart hits 50! (Ep. 291)

Sam Reinhart is a 50-goal scorer!
On today’s episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss that lofty milestone, a big win for the Florida Panthers in Philadelphia, the consistent play between the pipes from goaltender Anthony Stolarz and much more.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers claim three of four points on the road. (0:30)
- Welcome to the 50-goal club, Sam Reinhart! (6:15)
- Anthony Stolarz continues to step up when called upon. (13:20)
- A big battle with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. (21:06)
Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: