Territory Talk: Reinhart hits 50! (Ep. 291)

Doug and Jameson dive into Reinhart's milestone, a big win in Philadelphia and more on today's podcast

TT-Reinhart-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Sam Reinhart is a 50-goal scorer!

On today’s episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss that lofty milestone, a big win for the Florida Panthers in Philadelphia, the consistent play between the pipes from goaltender Anthony Stolarz and much more.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers claim three of four points on the road. (0:30)
  • Welcome to the 50-goal club, Sam Reinhart! (6:15)
  • Anthony Stolarz continues to step up when called upon. (13:20)
  • A big battle with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. (21:06)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

