Panthers Prospect Report | April 26, 2024

Wilmer Skoog

Recently signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Florida Panthers, Skoog’s goal-scoring ability was a big reason for the Charlotte Checkers’ success down the stretch.

In his last 10 games, the former Boston Terrier lit the lamp six times and added an assist, as Charlotte went 6-3-1 in that span.

On the season, Skoog finished with 31 points (22 goals, nine assists) in 49 games for the Checkers.

The Swedish center’s 22 goals ranked tied for the team lead alongside Mackie Samoskevich, while his 31 points were good for sixth best.

Playoff Updates

AHL: Led by a late shorthanded goal from Will Lockwood, the Checkers secured a 3-1 win in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Harftord Wolfpack on Thursday. Zac Dalpe and Rasmus Asplund also lit the lamp for Charlotte, while goaltender Spencer Knight stopped 22 of 23 shots. Game 2 of the best-of-three series will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

ECHL: Trailing the Jacksonville Icemen 2-1 in the South Division Semifinals, the Everblades, who are trying to win their third straight Kelly Cup, will look to even the series in Game 4 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sean Josling and Matt Wedman lead Florida in scoring through the first three games of the playoffs with three points each, while Josh Ho-Sang has chipped in two points.

Panthers Prospects 2023-24 Statistics

AHL/ECHL

Ryan McAllister | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 37GP, 8G, 11A, 19Pts

Patrick Giles | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 66GP, 13G, 10A, 23Pts

Mackie Samoskevich | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 62GP, 22G, 32A, 54Pts

Justin Sourdif | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 58GP, 12G, 26A, 38Pts

Wilmer Skoog | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 49GP, 22G, 9A, 31Pts

Ben Steeves | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 8GP, 1G, 1A, 2Pts

Santtu Kinnunen | D | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 68GP, 4G, 17A, 21Pts

Evan Nause | D | Age 21 | Team: Florida Everblades | 28GP, 0G, 5A, 5Pts

Mike Benning | D | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 72GP, 9G, 17A, 26Pts

Matt Kiersted | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 57GP, 4G, 11A, 15Pts

Lucas Carlsson | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 52GP, 15G, 24A, 39pts

Zach Uens | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 61GP, 3G, 17A, 20Pts

Nathan Staios | D | Age 22 | Team: Newfoundland Growlers | 55GP, 9G, 19A, 28Pts

Mack Guzda | G | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.02, SV%.930

Magnus Hellberg | G | Age 33 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 27GP, GAA 2.75, SV% .904

Spencer Knight | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 45GP, GAA 2.41, SV% .905

Cooper Black | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 1GP, GAA 5.81, SV% .789

CHL

Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 60GP, 38G, 29A, 57Pts

Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 19| Team: Edmonton Oil Kings | 54GP, 19G, 45A, 64Pts

Josh Davies | F | Age 20 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 55GP, 36G, 25A, 61Pts

Liam Arnsby | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 60GP, 11G, 23A, 34Pts

Kai Schwindt | F | Age 20| Team: Sarnia Sting | 33GP,13G, 10A, 23Pts

Luke Coughlin | D | Age 19 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 42GP, 2G, 20A, 22Pts

Marek Alscher | D | Age 20 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 57GP, 7G, 19A, 26Pts

USHL

Vladislav Lukashevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Tri-City Storm | 54GP, 11G, 32A, 43Pts

NCAA

Jack Devine | F | Age 20 | Team: University of Denver | 44GP, 27G, 29A, 56Pts

Owen Lindmark | F | Age 22 | Team: University of Wisconsin | 28GP, 11G, 10A, 21Pts

Carter Berger | D | Age 24 | Team: Western Michigan University | 36GP, 4G, 16A, 20Pts

Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 19 | Team: University of New Hampshire | 8GP, GAA 3.38, SV% .874

Europe