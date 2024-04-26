Panthers Prospect Report | April 26, 2024

Wilmer Skoog
Recently signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Florida Panthers, Skoog’s goal-scoring ability was a big reason for the Charlotte Checkers’ success down the stretch.
In his last 10 games, the former Boston Terrier lit the lamp six times and added an assist, as Charlotte went 6-3-1 in that span.
On the season, Skoog finished with 31 points (22 goals, nine assists) in 49 games for the Checkers.
The Swedish center’s 22 goals ranked tied for the team lead alongside Mackie Samoskevich, while his 31 points were good for sixth best.
Playoff Updates
AHL: Led by a late shorthanded goal from Will Lockwood, the Checkers secured a 3-1 win in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Harftord Wolfpack on Thursday. Zac Dalpe and Rasmus Asplund also lit the lamp for Charlotte, while goaltender Spencer Knight stopped 22 of 23 shots. Game 2 of the best-of-three series will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
ECHL: Trailing the Jacksonville Icemen 2-1 in the South Division Semifinals, the Everblades, who are trying to win their third straight Kelly Cup, will look to even the series in Game 4 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sean Josling and Matt Wedman lead Florida in scoring through the first three games of the playoffs with three points each, while Josh Ho-Sang has chipped in two points.
Panthers Prospects 2023-24 Statistics
AHL/ECHL
- Ryan McAllister | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 37GP, 8G, 11A, 19Pts
- Patrick Giles | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 66GP, 13G, 10A, 23Pts
- Mackie Samoskevich | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 62GP, 22G, 32A, 54Pts
- Justin Sourdif | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 58GP, 12G, 26A, 38Pts
- Wilmer Skoog | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 49GP, 22G, 9A, 31Pts
- Ben Steeves | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 8GP, 1G, 1A, 2Pts
- Santtu Kinnunen | D | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 68GP, 4G, 17A, 21Pts
- Evan Nause | D | Age 21 | Team: Florida Everblades | 28GP, 0G, 5A, 5Pts
- Mike Benning | D | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 72GP, 9G, 17A, 26Pts
- Matt Kiersted | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 57GP, 4G, 11A, 15Pts
- Lucas Carlsson | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 52GP, 15G, 24A, 39pts
- Zach Uens | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 61GP, 3G, 17A, 20Pts
- Nathan Staios | D | Age 22 | Team: Newfoundland Growlers | 55GP, 9G, 19A, 28Pts
- Mack Guzda | G | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.02, SV%.930
- Magnus Hellberg | G | Age 33 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 27GP, GAA 2.75, SV% .904
- Spencer Knight | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 45GP, GAA 2.41, SV% .905
- Cooper Black | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 1GP, GAA 5.81, SV% .789
CHL
- Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 60GP, 38G, 29A, 57Pts
- Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 19| Team: Edmonton Oil Kings | 54GP, 19G, 45A, 64Pts
- Josh Davies | F | Age 20 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 55GP, 36G, 25A, 61Pts
- Liam Arnsby | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 60GP, 11G, 23A, 34Pts
- Kai Schwindt | F | Age 20| Team: Sarnia Sting | 33GP,13G, 10A, 23Pts
- Luke Coughlin | D | Age 19 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 42GP, 2G, 20A, 22Pts
- Marek Alscher | D | Age 20 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 57GP, 7G, 19A, 26Pts
USHL
- Vladislav Lukashevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Tri-City Storm | 54GP, 11G, 32A, 43Pts
NCAA
- Jack Devine | F | Age 20 | Team: University of Denver | 44GP, 27G, 29A, 56Pts
- Owen Lindmark | F | Age 22 | Team: University of Wisconsin | 28GP, 11G, 10A, 21Pts
- Carter Berger | D | Age 24 | Team: Western Michigan University | 36GP, 4G, 16A, 20Pts
- Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 19 | Team: University of New Hampshire | 8GP, GAA 3.38, SV% .874
Europe
- Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 19 | Team: Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk | 25GP, 10G, 20A, 30Pts
- Yegor Korshkov | F | Age 27 | Team: Amur Khabarovsk | 67GP, 15G, 29A, 44Pts
- Elliot Ekmark | F | Age 22 | Team: Almtuna IS | 51GP, 9G, 21A, 30Pts
- Jakub Kos | F | Age 20 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 34GP, 2G, 9A, 11Pts
- Oliver Okuliar | F | Age 23 | Team: Mountfield HK | 52GP, 24G, 21A, 45Pts
- Albert Wikman | D | Age 19 | Team: Färjestad BK J20 | 49GP, 3G, 18A, 21Pts
- Kasper Puutio | D | Age 21 | Team: Pelicans | 53GP, 6G, 9A, 15Pts
- Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 20 | Team: Luleå HF | 51GP, 1G, 4A, 5Pts
- Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 20 | Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg | 14GP, GAA 1.56, SV% .953
- Olof Glifford | G | Age 19 | Team: HV71 J20 | 24GP, GAA 2.94, SV% .905