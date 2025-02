Panthers Prospect Report: February 7, 2025

The Florida Panthers Prospect Report is back for a February edition.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Sandis Vilmanis

The recently turned 21-year-old rookie is adjusting well to the pro game.

In his first season with the Charlotte Checkers, Vilmanis has tallied 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 38 games.

“There's some creativity to his game, and a willingness to play hard,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice of Vilmanis during the preseason. “It's just about experience, playing hard, shift after shift.”

Dishing out the helpers on the power play, the 2022 fifth-round pick (157th overall) ranks tied for third on the Checkers in assists while on a man-advantage with six.

Vladislav Lukashevich

The Russian freshman defenseman has played a key shutdown role for second-ranked Michigan State this season.

In 20 games, the 2021 fourth-round (120th overall pick) has logged five points (one goal, four assists) and a +11 plus/minus rating.

His +11 plus/minus rating ranks tied for seventh among all Michigan State skaters.