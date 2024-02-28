NOTEBOOK: Update on Verhaeghe; Montour ‘getting loose’

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Cats are rolling.

With their 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers improved to 39-16-4 and reclaimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference over the Boston Bruins.

But with 23 games left to play in the regular season, players aren’t resting on their laurels.

“Every game is hard at this point of the season,” forward Anton Lundell said after Wednesday’s practice at the Baptist Health IcePlex. “Winning tight games is important, so overall it was a great win for the team.”

Owning an 8-2-0 record over their last 10 games, the surging Panthers currently sit atop the leaderboard in the NHL for wins (39), winning percentage (.695) and goal differential (+52).

One of the reasons for this recent success has been a hot stretch for Brandon Montour.

Looking at the last five games, the mobile defenseman leads the Cats in points (10), assists (7), and power-play points (5), while sitting tied with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk for first in goals (3).

But even with that spike in production, teammates haven’t seen any changes.

In reality, he’s just reaping the rewards of his strong play all season.

“He’s playing the same game. He’s been playing good all year,” said Montour’s D-partner Niko Mikkola. “It’s good to see him scoring goals and getting loose.”