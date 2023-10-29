News Feed

NOTEBOOK: Ekblad, Montour take big step with return to practice

In the latest Baptist Health Practice Notebook, Montour and Ekblad hit the ice, Bennett has a good day and more!

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The blue line was a bit crowded this morning.

For the Panthers, that’s a great sign.

Taking a big step in their long journey back from offseason surgery, Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour both participated in their first practice of the season at the Panthers IceDen on Sunday.

“They’re not that far off [in terms] of heart, lungs, leg power and strength,” said head coach Paul Maurice, who noted that given the upper-body nature of their injuries that both players were able to get back to skating early on in their recovery process. “It’ll be the pushing along the walls that they haven’t done a whole lot of and the upper-body stuff. They’ll get that real fast.”

Not appearing to be limited, both defenseman were sporting regular jerseys.

“First time being out there with the guys, so it was good to see them out there,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “I’m not a doctor, but normally when they’re out there and not in no-contact jerseys, they should be coming really soon, but we’ll see. We’re excited to have them back."

Two pillars on the back end, Montour and Ekblad both shined in 2022-23.

Breaking out, Montour saw new career-highs in goals (16) and assists (57) en route to setting a new franchise record for most points in a season by a defenseman (73). One half of the team’s top-defensive pairing, Ekblad registered 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) and 80 blocked shots.

Sacrificing their bodies to help the Panthers get to the Stanley Cup Final, Ekblad and Montour combined for 10 goals and 11 assists while averaging over 23 minutes each per game in the playoffs.

“I’ve seen them around the rink every day working hard,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “They want to get back. I’m sure it’s killing them to get back on the ice. It was a long recovery for them. It’s always nice seeing them. They looked awesome today. They’re ready to go soon, hopefully.”

Initially targeting a return in mid-December, both players now look like they could potentially be back sooner if all goes well.

Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days and weeks.

BENNETT GETTING CLOSE

Sam Bennett is getting closer and closer to a return of his own.

Yet to suit up this season after suffering a lower-body injury in the penultimate game of the preseason on Oct. 5, the second-line pivot could possibly return against the Bruins on Monday.

Despite not taking part in this morning’s practice, Maurice said Bennett is looking good.

“He felt good today,” Maurice said. “This was a planned no-skate [for him] today. He went hard off the ice. They pushed him real hard yesterday. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. If he feels good he’ll take the morning skate and we’ll make a decision.”

In 63 games last season, the 27-year-old tallied 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and 150 hits.

SHIPPING BACK TO BOSTON

For the Bruins, it’s almost like a scene of a crime.

But for the Panthers, it’s a return to the scene of a great celebration.

Walking back into TD Garden for the first time since pulling off one of the greatest playoff upsets in NHL history, the Panthers will kick off their three-game road trip against the Bruins on Monday.

“It’ll be pretty cool,” said Verhaeghe, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 7. “It’s always fun playing in that building. They have some pretty crazy fans. That building gets pretty loud. Definitely some good memories in that building. It could’ve gone either way.”

Trailing 3-1 in the series, Florida stormed back to win the next three games and stun Boston.

“I just think that it was a crazy few weeks there, that series,” said Tkachuk, who amassed a team-leading 11 points (five goals, six assists) in the series. “The ups and downs, coming back from down 3-1. With the summer being so quick, you had a little bit of time to reflect, but not a ton. That was last season, but definitely going back there, I’m sure it’ll bring a smile to my face stepping on that rink.”

Getting right back to looking dominant again during the regular season after capturing the Presidents’ Trophy with an NHL-record 65 wins last season, the Bruins are off to a 7-0-1 start in 2023-24.

Just like last season, the Panthers are looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Playing a team that you played in the playoffs a year before, there’s definitely a little extra there,” Tkachuk said. “We’re excited to go back there. We’ve had some success there as of late. They’re such a great hockey team. They’re off to another unbelievable start. We’re going to have to play a really, really perfect road game.”