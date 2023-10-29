NOTEBOOK: Ekblad, Montour take big step with return to practice

“I’ve seen them around the rink every day working hard,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “They want to get back. I’m sure it’s killing them to get back on the ice. It was a long recovery for them. It’s always nice seeing them. They looked awesome today. They’re ready to go soon, hopefully.”
Initially targeting a return in mid-December, both players now look like they could potentially be back sooner if all goes well.
Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days and weeks.
BENNETT GETTING CLOSE
Sam Bennett is getting closer and closer to a return of his own.
Yet to suit up this season after suffering a lower-body injury in the penultimate game of the preseason on Oct. 5, the second-line pivot could possibly return against the Bruins on Monday.
Despite not taking part in this morning’s practice, Maurice said Bennett is looking good.
“He felt good today,” Maurice said. “This was a planned no-skate [for him] today. He went hard off the ice. They pushed him real hard yesterday. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. If he feels good he’ll take the morning skate and we’ll make a decision.”
In 63 games last season, the 27-year-old tallied 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and 150 hits.
SHIPPING BACK TO BOSTON
For the Bruins, it’s almost like a scene of a crime.
But for the Panthers, it’s a return to the scene of a great celebration.
Walking back into TD Garden for the first time since pulling off one of the greatest playoff upsets in NHL history, the Panthers will kick off their three-game road trip against the Bruins on Monday.