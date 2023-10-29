NOTEBOOK: Ekblad, Montour take big step with return to practice

“They’re not that far off [in terms] of heart, lungs, leg power and strength,” said head coach Paul Maurice, who noted that given the upper-body nature of their injuries that both players were able to get back to skating early on in their recovery process. “It’ll be the pushing along the walls that they haven’t done a whole lot of and the upper-body stuff. They’ll get that real fast.”

Not appearing to be limited, both defenseman were sporting regular jerseys.

“First time being out there with the guys, so it was good to see them out there,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “I’m not a doctor, but normally when they’re out there and not in no-contact jerseys, they should be coming really soon, but we’ll see. We’re excited to have them back."

Two pillars on the back end, Montour and Ekblad both shined in 2022-23.

Breaking out, Montour saw new career-highs in goals (16) and assists (57) en route to setting a new franchise record for most points in a season by a defenseman (73). One half of the team’s top-defensive pairing, Ekblad registered 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) and 80 blocked shots.

Sacrificing their bodies to help the Panthers get to the Stanley Cup Final, Ekblad and Montour combined for 10 goals and 11 assists while averaging over 23 minutes each per game in the playoffs.