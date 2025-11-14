Florida Panthers to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 15

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that, in partnership with Baptist Health Cancer Care, the club will host its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 15 when the Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

All fans in attendance during the Hockey Fights Cancer game will receive a purple rally towel courtesy of Baptist Health Cancer Care. Fans are also invited to fill out 'I Fight For' cards inside main doors at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers will have special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be available for auction beginning Friday, Nov. 14, through the Florida Panthers Foundation at flapanthers.givesmart.com.

Additionally, fans can donate to support Hockey Fights Cancer efforts to the Florida Panthers Foundation by rounding up any purchases made at concession stands.

Fans can also purchase from the exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise collection in Pantherland and on FLATeamShop.com including jerseys, hats and more.

The Panthers Foundation will present Baptist Health Cancer Care with a $50,000 donation to support cancer research and awareness, and fans are invited to support with their own monetary donations at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

Physicians and patients of Baptist Health Cancer Care will also be recognized on-ice during pregame.

The Panthers will host their sixth-annual Stache Dash 5K presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care the morning of Nov. 15 to support men’s cancer research and prevention. This year’s Stache Dash 5K is sold out, but fans can still support the Foundation by visiting PanthersFoundation.org.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer are still available by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.