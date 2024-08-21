Florida Panthers Sept. 22 Doubleheader Tickets to Benefit South Florida Community

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the availability of tickets for their Sept. 22 preseason doubleheader at Amerant Bank Arena against the Nashville Predators. Admission proceeds will benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation and grant access to both the 2 p.m. (ET) and 6 p.m. (ET) contests in Sunrise.

All tickets purchased will be assigned seating for $20 plus fees. Parking will be included in the donation and there will be no re-entry allowed between the 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. games. Territory Members will have a presale opportunity on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. to purchase tickets first with a general public on sale begining on Friday, Aug 23 at 10 a.m. Fans can click here to purchase tickets or visit SeatGeek.com.

Select ticket proceeds from the doubleheader will go towards supporting the growth of youth hockey and local hockey rinks in South Florida.

The Panthers currently have seven South Florida rinks that offer at least one Panthers introductory hockey program: 'Learn To Play,’ 'Adult Learn To Play,' and ‘Girls Learn to Play.’ The Panthers Floorball program is now in over 525 elementary, middle and high schools in the tri-county area and beyond. This program provides these schools with teacher training and free floorball equipment to get students started in the game of hockey. For more information on hockey programs, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HockeyPrograms.

The Florida Panthers Foundation supports four main pillars: children's health and education, veterans affairs, the growth of youth hockey and raising awareness for the endangered Florida panther. For more information, please visit PanthersFoundation.org.

