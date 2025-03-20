Florida Panthers Launch ‘Small Business of the Month’ Program Presented by Long-Time Partner Verizon

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today the launch of the ‘Small Business of the Month’ program with long-time partner Verizon. The promotion provides local small businesses with an exclusive opportunity to receive a fully paid sponsorship package including promotional benefits and consultation hours with team executives.

The program invites fans, clients and partners of the Panthers to nominate a small business within the South Florida community to receive valuable promotional opportunities such as recognition on the team’s videoboard and LED displays during Panthers home games designed to enhance visibility, attract new customers, and elevate brand exposure. Each selected business will be featured prominently, with traditional partnership assets including game-day promotion both outside Amerant Bank Arena and during the game itself. In addition, the winning business will receive one hour of strategic consultation with a Panthers executive, offering insights to further grow and to strengthen their company.

The community can learn more or nominate a small business by clicking here or visiting FloridaPanthers.com.

“Verizon is committed to providing our small business customers with a suite of integrated tools that will give them the technological edge they need to succeed,” said Jorge Zapata, Senior Director of Retail and Small Business Sales at Verizon Business. “This partnership with the Florida Panthers is an exemplary model of how we can partner with communities to meet small business owners where they are and connect them with the neighborhoods around them, whether through technology or strategic programs.”

As part of Verizon’s continued commitment to the Panthers, the company has also renewed its multi-year partnership remaining the official 5G partner of Amerant Bank Arena. The addition of the ‘Small Business of the Month’ initiative further strengthens the collaboration and support for the community both organizations share.

The renewed partnership includes Verizon as the presenting sponsor for the inaugural Cats Cup youth street hockey festival at Amerant Bank Arena. Additionally, Verizon will participate in the Panthers ‘Vamos Gatos’ and ‘Bring the Block Party’ initiatives hosting block parties in South Florida neighborhoods throughout the season including a ‘Bring the Block Party’ this week on Friday, March 21 at Old School Square in Delray Beach from 6-8 p.m. (ET).