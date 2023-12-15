Florida Panthers Launch Limited Edition Library Card in Partnership with Broward County Libraries

Broward County residents can pick up free Panthers library card at any of the 36 locations

Broward Library Library Card Promo AssetsSOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today, in partnership with Broward County Libraries, the launch of an exclusive Florida Panthers library card. This collaboration aims to bring the thrill of hockey to the heart of the community and foster a love for reading among fans of all ages.

Fans can begin to pick up their Florida Panthers library card starting Friday, Dec. 15 at any of the 37 Broward County Library locations while supplies last. Broward County residents can visit a location to pick up a free library card or can replace their existing card with a new Panthers limited-edition card. The card features the Florida Panthers logo imposed over a bold, striking design of red, yellow and blue art.

"We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Broward County Libraries and the impact they make on our youth through their signature reading programs," said VP of Florida Panthers Foundation and Community Relations John Colombo. "This Panthers library card is a unique, exciting opportunity for our organization as we look forward to the South Florida community picking up their exclusive, collectible library card at any of the 36 Broward County Library locations."

The Florida Panthers support Broward County Libraries signature programs such as their Summer Learning Program through the Florida Panther Summer Reading Tour, ‘Books ‘n Bears’ as well participating in many large events at various locations. Additionally, Broward County Libraries was a Florida Panthers Foundation 2022-23 grant recipient.

"This impressive new library card gives us the opportunity to showcase one of South Florida's biggest attractions – the Florida Panthers," says Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs. "We're proud to offer this card and are grateful to the Panthers for partnering with us, as they have done time and again.”

For more information about the Florida Panthers Library Card and other Broward County Library programs, please visit Broward.org/Library.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 37 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and X.

