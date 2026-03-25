Florida Panthers Foundation Announces Inaugural ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ at Amerant Bank Arena on May 16

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers Foundation announced today their inaugural ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ will take place at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, May 16 beginning at 7:30 a.m. (ET). This 5K race is dedicated to celebrating veterans and first responders who protect and serve our local community and will highlight one of the four pillars of the Panthers Foundation—supporting our military.

The ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ will kick off with check-in starting at 6 a.m. (ET), race beginning at 7:30 a.m. (ET). Participants can enjoy post-race festivities including awards and closing remarks around 8:15 a.m. (ET).

Additionally, participants can raise funds through an individual incentive program with the chance to win select merchandise and other items based on amount raised.

Registration starts at $35 and is now open at PanthersFoundation.org. Each registration includes a ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ t-shirt, finisher medal and runner bib.

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