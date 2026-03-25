Florida Panthers Foundation Announces Inaugural ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ at Amerant Bank Arena on May 16

5K race to celebrate veterans and first responders in our community; Registration now open at PanthersFoundation.org

SaluteToService_Social_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers Foundation announced today their inaugural ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ will take place at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, May 16 beginning at 7:30 a.m. (ET). This 5K race is dedicated to celebrating veterans and first responders who protect and serve our local community and will highlight one of the four pillars of the Panthers Foundation—supporting our military.

The ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ will kick off with check-in starting at 6 a.m. (ET), race beginning at 7:30 a.m. (ET). Participants can enjoy post-race festivities including awards and closing remarks around 8:15 a.m. (ET).    

Additionally, participants can raise funds through an individual incentive program with the chance to win select merchandise and other items based on amount raised.  

Registration starts at $35 and is now open at PanthersFoundation.org. Each registration includes a ‘Service & Sacrifice 5K’ t-shirt, finisher medal and runner bib. 

Join the Florida Panthers Territory Membership Waiting List. Click here to learn more. Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.

News Feed

RECAP: Panthers 5, Kraken 4 (SO)

Florida Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice Coaches 2,000th NHL Game

Matthew Tkachuk meets with Tiger Woods at TGL finals

PREVIEW: Maurice hits 2,000 games as Panthers host Kraken

Mikkola, Balinskis and other Injury Updates

What’s Brewing: Maurice hits 2,000; Back-to-back in New York

Territory Talk: Split in Alberta; Even More Injuries (Ep. 392)

RECAP: Flames 4, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers close trip out trip in Calgary

RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 0

PREVIEW: Panthers face Oilers for rematch of Stanley Cup Final

‘Just so grateful’: Nosek appreciative after reaching 500 games in NHL

RECAP: Canucks 5, Panthers 2

PREVIEW: Bobrovsky hits 800 games as Panthers clash with Canucks

‘Everybody’s excited’: Jones to return to lineup for Panthers in Vancouver

Territory Talk: Standings Check; World Cup of Hockey (Ep. 391)

What’s Brewing: Cats in Canada; Cat’s Cup this Weekend

RECAP: Kraken 6, Panthers 2