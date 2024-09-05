Florida Panthers Announce Roster for 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase 

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s roster for the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase at Ford Ice Center Bellevue in Nashville, Tennessee from Sept. 13-16.
Florida’s 29-man roster features 18 forwards, seven defensemen and four goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase roster.
The list of players competing for the Panthers is as follows:
Forwards
Jamie Armstrong
Liam Arnsby
Josh Davies
Riese Gaber
Riley Hughes
Kenta Isogai
Krzysztof Macias
Ryan McAllister
Marcus Nguyen
Jay O’Brien
Oliver Okuliar
Gracyn Sawchyn
Kai Schwindt
Wilmer Skoog
Hunter St. Martin
Ben Steeves
Sandis Vilmanis
Nicholas Zabaneh
Defensemen
Marek Alscher
Andre Anania
Michael Benning
Maxim Dirracolo
Mikulas Hovorka
Evan Nause
Keaton Pehrson
Goaltenders
Cooper Black
Mack Guzda
Lukas Matecha
Jan Spunar
