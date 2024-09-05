Florida Panthers Announce Roster for 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase 

29-man roster features 18 forwards, seven defensemen and four goaltenders

By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s roster for the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase at Ford Ice Center Bellevue in Nashville, Tennessee from Sept. 13-16.

Florida’s 29-man roster features 18 forwards, seven defensemen and four goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase roster.

The list of players competing for the Panthers is as follows:

Forwards

Jamie Armstrong

Liam Arnsby

Josh Davies

Riese Gaber

Riley Hughes

Kenta Isogai

Krzysztof Macias

Ryan McAllister

Marcus Nguyen

Jay O’Brien

Oliver Okuliar

Gracyn Sawchyn

Kai Schwindt

Wilmer Skoog

Hunter St. Martin

Ben Steeves

Sandis Vilmanis

Nicholas Zabaneh

Defensemen

Marek Alscher

Andre Anania

Michael Benning

Maxim Dirracolo

Mikulas Hovorka

Evan Nause

Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

Cooper Black

Mack Guzda

Lukas Matecha

Jan Spunar

