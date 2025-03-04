Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jesper Boqvist on Two-Year Contract Extension

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jesper Boqvist on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

“Jesper has proven to be a highly competitive and dynamic forward who can be used in all situations,” said Zito. “He fits seamlessly with our group, and we are excited to have him continue his career with the Florida Panthers.”

Boqvist, 26, scored a career-high 12 goals this season registering 22 points (12-10-22) over 59 games in his first season with the Panthers in 2024-25. 11 of his 12 tallies have come at even strength, tied for the third most among Florida forwards, and three have been game winners.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Falun, Sweden has amassed 91 points (46-45-91) in 295 NHL games between Florida (2024-25), the Boston Bruins (2023-24) and New Jersey Devils (2019-20 to 2022-23).

Prior to his North American career, Boqvist appeared in four Swedish Hockey League (SHL) seasons with Brynäs IF, recording 55 points (16-39-55) over 98 games.

On the international stage, Boqvist won silver medals with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship and 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournament.

Boqvist was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

