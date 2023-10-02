Cats gearing up for regular season, enjoying preseason getaways

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Cats can’t wait to get on the road again.

After a weekend in Sydney, Nova Scotia for a Kraft Hockeyville preseason matchup against the Senators, the Panthers will now head to the Amway Center in Orlando to take on the Lightning.

The first of three straight games between the cross-state rivals to close out the preseason, puck drop from Orlando is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with the action streamed at FloridaPanthers.com.

“It’s good to get to spend time with the guys,” defenseman Josh Mahura said following Monday’s practice. “You go the whole summer without seeing them. At the end of the year you’re excited to get away, but everyone is excited to get back. We’re looking forward to getting on the road, being with each other, and getting the first trip out of the way is always a great time.”

Who’s the most excited to get to spend some time in the amusement-park capital of the world?

“Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk) probably,” Mahura smiled.

Of course, this is still a business trip.

With the Panthers looking to build off their run to the Stanley Cup Final, the anticipation on the ice and the locker room grows more and more with each day we get closer to Opening Night.

“Definitely starting to feel that buzz again,” said Mahura. “We’ve had a great camp. Guys are pushing each other and the pace, so things are definitely coming around.”