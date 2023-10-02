Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

Forwards Riley Bezeau, Ryan McAllister, and Jake Wise, defensemen Mike Benning, Santtu Kinnunen, Evan Nause, Calle Sjalin and Zachary Uens, and goaltender Ludovic Waeber are expected to report to Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

Forwards Rasmus Asplund and Gerry Mayhew and defenseman Lucas Carlsson have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Charlotte.Forward Liam Arnsby has been returned to his junior club, the North Bay Battalion.

Click HERE to download the Florida Panthers Training Camp Roster, presented by Baptist Health.

