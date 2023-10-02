News Feed

Panthers Kids Club Third Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Senators 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 48 Players

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

‘Perfect Timing’: Balinskis ready for first season in North America

Verhaeghe still sees room to grow after joining 40-goal club

RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Preseason)

Asplund looking to make the most of ‘fresh start’ with Panthers

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Radio Network

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Education, Sports & Entertainment

RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 2 (Game 2)

RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 0 (Game 1)

Florida Panthers, Amerant Bank Arena Announce Facility-Wide Enhancements for 30th Anniversary Season  

PROSPECTS: Sourdif ‘put the work in’ to prepare for second pro season

Q&A: Catching up with Cousins at Training Camp

Panthers looking for ‘a big year’ from Mahura in 2023-24

Panthers Announce Sell Out of Lower-Level Territory Memberships

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 35 players.

Forwards Riley Bezeau, Ryan McAllister, and Jake Wise, defensemen Mike Benning, Santtu Kinnunen, Evan Nause, Calle Sjalin and Zachary Uens, and goaltender Ludovic Waeber are expected to report to Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

Forwards Rasmus Asplund and Gerry Mayhew and defenseman Lucas Carlsson have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Charlotte.Forward Liam Arnsby has been returned to his junior club, the North Bay Battalion.

Click HERE to download the Florida Panthers Training Camp Roster, presented by Baptist Health.

