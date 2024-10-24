Barkov likely to return to lineup Monday in Buffalo

NEW YORK – Aleksander Barkov’s return to action is on the horizon.

Following morning skate on Thursday in New York, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said the superstar captain could possibly play on Saturday on Long Island, but is more likely to make his return on Monday in Buffalo before the team heads to Finland.

“He’s out there going pretty hard at it today,” Maurice said of Barkov’s status. “There is a chance that he could play Saturday. I think, right now, more likely it’ll be Monday. If he comes off [the ice] today and feels good, then we’re pretty confident it’ll be on Monday.”

Out since Oct. 8 with a lower-body injury, Barkov won’t be able to get a full practice under his belt prior to returning, but has been ramping up the intensity of his rehab skates lately.

This morning, he was joined on the ice by injured teammate Jonah Gadjovich.

“He can get all the conditioning he needs, and we can also keep him in a bit more of a controlled environment,” Maurice said. “He’s out there cutting hard in the corners, and Gadjovich is leaning on him. He’ll know if he’s ready to go.”

All in all, it looks like Barkov is in no danger of missing the 2024 Global Series.

On Nov. 1 and 2, the Panthers will play two games against the Stars in his hometown of Tampere, Finland.

Prior to being injured, Barkov recorded an assist and was winning 63.3% of his faceoffs.

“Sasha’s going to bring the Stanley Cup to his hometown,” Maurice said of the two-time Selke Trophy winner. “I think our guys are more happy for him. He’s happy he’s going. He’s excited. It’s a dream come true. But I think our guys feel like they get to be a part of those four [Finnish] guys enjoy their time.”

In addition to Barkov, Tomas Nosek is also making good progress.

Yet to suit up for the Panthers during the regular season, the offseason signing suffered an upper-body injury during the preseason doubleheader against the Predators on Sept. 22.

This morning, the veteran forward skated for the first time without a yellow no-contact jersey.

Maurice said he expects Nosek back in the lineup for Game 1 of the Global Series.

In 434 career NHL games, the Czechia native has logged 107 points (44 goals, 63 assists).