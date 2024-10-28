TAIT'S EIGHT: Motorin' out of Motor City with two points

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight thoughts (Motown-themed) surrounding Sunday night's OT victory over the Red Wings, which was highlighted by Leon Draisaitl's three-point night on his 29th birthday. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8. Going On A Go-Go

Both teams came out of the gate humming. It was understandable for the Oilers: they arrived in Detroity Saturday afternoon and got some good sleepy-byes at the hotel. The Red Wings? They played Saturday against the Sabres in Buffalo, losing 5-3, then had an hour and 15 minute flight home. But both teams were flying, going end to end before an off-side blew the play down 3:02 into the game for the first whistle.

7. Ball of Confusion

Calvin Pickard had no chance on the first Red Wings' goal – a smart pass from behind the Oilers net from Patrick Kane, who took perhaps half a second before he fired one over to J.T. Compher to one-time over Pickard’s left shoulder on Detroit’s first shot of the game. One shot, one goal for Detroit.

Then, after the Oilers had tied the game later in the second period, the puck deflected off Andrew Copp's stick to put the Red Wings up another goal only 42 seconds after Draisaitl scored his first of two on the night.

For the rest of the game, the man they call Picks was solid, finishing with the victory and 24 saves – including the last eight that followed Copp's go-ahead goal in the middle frame.

“He was terrific tonight,” said birthday boy Leon Draisaitl, who turned 29 on Sunday.