RELEASE: Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers annual Indigenous Celebration Night will take place on Monday, November 13 when the club hosts the New York Islanders at Rogers Place, recognizing the rich history, culture, talent, leadership and innovation of Indigenous peoples and communities across Oil Country.

This year's celebration will kick off with the Edmonton Metis Traditional Dancers performing on the concourse prior to game time, followed by an on-ice pre-game performance by the Enoch Cree Singers & Dancers.

The 2023 JUNO Awards winner for Traditional Indigenous Artist of the Year and Canada’s Got Talent contestant, The Bearhead Sisters, will then perform O Canada in the Stoney Nakoda language. Enoch Cree Minor Hockey players will participate in the Oil Country Skills Challenge presented by Rogers in the first intermission, and three-time world champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand Jr. will perform during the second intermission.

The Oilers will also welcome these distinguished elders to the game: International Chief Willie Littlechild, Enoch Cree Chief Cody Thomas, Enoch Cree Elder Jesse Morin, Grand Chief Desmond Bull (Treaty 6 First Nations), Grand Chief Arthur Noskey (Treaty 8 First Nations), Inuit Elder Edna Elias and Andrea Sandmaier (President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government). A series of Indigenous leaders who have made an impact in their community and beyond will also be recognized throughout the game.

A limited numbers of tickets for Monday’s game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

"OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE) and the Oilers deeply value the long-standing relationship we have with the Indigenous peoples of Oil Country," said Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, OEGSE. "We continue to work to strengthen our relationship by learning about and honouring the history and storied communities of the land our team plays on. The Oilers are fortunate to have a passionate and supportive Indigenous fanbase, and we are honoured to celebrate them and their culture each year."