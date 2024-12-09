RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held Feb. 2

Tickets for the fan-favourite event at Rogers Place will be available Friday, Dec. 13 at 10am

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today that the team’s 2024-25 Skills Competition presented by Rogers will take place on Sunday, February 2 at 1:00 PM at Rogers Place.

This fan favourite, family-friendly event will feature a variety of exciting recurring and new challenges to showcase the team's speed, accuracy and strength.

Tickets start at just $15 and go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10:00 AM MT at EdmontonOilers.com/Skills. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early as this event is expected to sell out quickly.

Net ticket proceeds from this event will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams Fund.

