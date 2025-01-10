RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Evander Kane

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have issued the following statement and update regarding the status of forward Evander Kane.

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane underwent successful knee surgery on Thursday in Edmonton. It is expected that he will require four to eight weeks of recovery time.

While this procedure is unrelated to his abdominal surgery in September, it will require him to pause his current rehabilitation schedule to recover from Thursday's operation.

His rehabilitation will continue to take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club's medical staff.

The 33-year-old is coming off a 2023-24 campaign that saw him score 24 goals and 20 assists in 77 regular season games, followed by four goals and four assists in 20 post-season appearances.

Kane has played 930 career NHL regular season games with 326 goals and 291 assists, as well as 76 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 26 goals and 17 assists. Twenty of his career post-season goals have come in 47 appearances with Edmonton over the past three seasons.