RELEASE: Oilers Fan Day returns to ICE District

The event presented by Global Edmonton and 630 CHED will be Sunday, September 22, featuring an Oilers open practice, exclusive locker room sale and family-friendly activities

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that Oilers Fan Day, presented by Global Edmonton and 630 CHED, will be returning to ICE District on Sunday, September 22 from 9:30am to 1pm, featuring an open practice, an exclusive locker room sale and a variety of other family-friendly fan activities to kick off the 2024-25 season.

This year's event will begin with the Oilers locker room sale in Ford Hall at 9:30am, which gives fans a chance to purchase game-used equipment and other exclusive and limited-edition gear.

Fans are also welcome to attend an open practice inside Rogers Place at 10am. Oilers Fan Day will also feature a hot stove and autograph session in Ford Hall at 11am with Oilers alumni, hosted by Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Oilers Fan Day recently took over Rogers Place & ICE District Plaza

Outside in ICE District Plaza, fans can enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including bouncy castles, a balloon artist, face painter, photo booth, prize wheel and hockey zone – featuring a mini ball hockey arena and stick-handling course.

In addition to appearances from Hunter the Lynx and members of the Orange & Blue Ice Crew, Hockey Edmonton, Pride Tape and JW Restaurants will also have booths on-site.

Admission to all Oilers Fan Day activities is free of charge.

Fan Day attendees are also encouraged to purchase tickets for the first Oilers home preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets that afternoon at 4pm, or stop by Western Canada's largest Oktoberfest celebration in ICE District Fan Park. Oktoberfest tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Fans attending Oilers Fan Day can also collect LOILTY Reward points. To sign up for the free program, visit LoiltyRewards.com.

Visit EdmontonOilers.com/FanDay for additional information, including a detailed itinerary for the day.

/

2023 Oilers Fan Day & Scrimmage

View the photos from Oilers Fan Day and team scrimmage at Rogers Place on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Photo Credit: Andy Devlin

