RELEASE: Oilers Fan Day returns to ICE District

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that Oilers Fan Day, presented by Global Edmonton and 630 CHED, will be returning to ICE District on Sunday, September 22 from 9:30am to 1pm, featuring an open practice, an exclusive locker room sale and a variety of other family-friendly fan activities to kick off the 2024-25 season.

This year's event will begin with the Oilers locker room sale in Ford Hall at 9:30am, which gives fans a chance to purchase game-used equipment and other exclusive and limited-edition gear.

Fans are also welcome to attend an open practice inside Rogers Place at 10am. Oilers Fan Day will also feature a hot stove and autograph session in Ford Hall at 11am with Oilers alumni, hosted by Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.