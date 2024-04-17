RELEASE: Nurse selected as Oilers nominee for King Clancy Trophy

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL released the King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees for all 32 teams on Wednesday, including Darnell Nurse representing the Oilers for the third consecutive season.

The King Clancy Trophy is awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award. In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. New this year, the winner will also be eligible to elect that his team receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.