RELEASE: Nurse selected as Oilers nominee for King Clancy Trophy

The NHL released the King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees for all 32 teams on Wednesday, including Darnell Nurse representing Edmonton for the third consecutive season

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL released the King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees for all 32 teams on Wednesday, including Darnell Nurse representing the Oilers for the third consecutive season.

The King Clancy Trophy is awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award. In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. New this year, the winner will also be eligible to elect that his team receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

As the ambassador of Free Play for Kids, Nurse is helping provide under-represented youth – many of whom are refugees, new Canadians or Indigenous youth – with the opportunity to play hockey at no cost.

"My dad was an immigrant to Canada from Trinidad and Tobago, so that hits home for me. This charity gives people the chance to feel part of a community – people who may feel like outsiders in their everyday lives."

The defenceman also manages and funds the Darnell Nurse Excellence Scholarship, teaming up with his high school alma mater in his hometown of Hamilton, Ont., to award two scholarships each year to deserving students pursuing post-secondary aspirations.

The 29-year-old was selected as a finalist for the King Clancy Trophy the past two years and will look to become the first Oilers player to win the award since Andrew Ference in 2014.

